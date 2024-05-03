UK's Software Firm Expandly Poised to Revolutionize How E-commerce Businesses Expand into Global Markets Post-Brexit
Expandly is dedicated to helping businesses streamline their operations and expand into new markets with just one clickSOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expandly, a leading UK-based SAAS based e-commerce software, is set to transform the landscape for the businesses looking to expand into the European Union market in the post-Brexit era and further afield. With its innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, Expandly is empowering e-commerce businesses to navigate the complexities of international trade and seize new opportunities across Europe.
At an exclusive launch event hosted at Expandly’s headquarters, distinguished guests, including key regional figures, gathered to witness Expandly’s commitment to empowering ambitious entrepreneurs. This event underscored a significant collaboration between local, national, and global trade partners, highlighting Expandly’s pivotal role in facilitating cross-border commerce.
Expandly 2.0's standout feature is its ability to streamline and simplify expansion processes. Just pick a country you want to expand into, and the rest of the steps will be clearly laid out and dealt with for you. From compliance to logistics and multichannel selling, all are seamlessly integrated into one portal, allowing businesses to manage multiple marketplaces across various countries through a single unified platform.
From ensuring product and VAT compliance, synchronising and managing product listings, translating and localising product content, shipping and managing inventory to offering 3PL warehousing solutions, navigating local regulations, and handling currency conversions, Expandly provides a holistic solution tailored to meet the unique demands of international trade.
Andy Hooper, CEO of Expandly, said: "Brexit has presented challenges for not only UK businesses but also international business, but it has also opened doors to new opportunities. Our innovative solutions are designed to streamline the international expansion journey for businesses, eliminating the need to engage with multiple service providers. We are dedicated to making international expansion more accessible and efficient for e-commerce businesses of all sizes.”
The European market represents a vast potential, boasting over 440 million consumers and a combined GDP exceeding $18 trillion. By harnessing the power of Expandly's portal, any e-commerce businesses can penetrate this lucrative market, driving growth and expanding their global footprint.
Expandly's commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes is evident in its user-friendly interface and comprehensive customer support. Whether you're a startup or an established enterprise, Expandly's personalised solutions cater to your specific needs, ensuring success on the international stage.
As the UK navigates its path outside the EU, adaptability and innovation are pivotal for businesses to flourish. Expandly stands at the forefront, paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for European trade post-Brexit.
