AXT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue Grows 11% Quarter to Quarter; Indium Phosphide up 48%

FREMONT, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, today reported financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2024.



Management Qualitative Comments

“We are pleased with our first quarter results,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “We exceeded our Q1 revenue and profitability guidance, delivering 11 percent sequential growth in our revenues and 54 percent sequential improvement in our non-GAAP net income. Across our product lines, new catalysts, such as artificial intelligence, are providing exciting incremental opportunities for advanced compound semiconductor materials. We understand from our customers that our indium phosphide substrates are currently being utilized for high-speed optical components for artificial intelligence interconnects and we are working closely with a number of customers building next-generation lasers for use in data center transceivers. As we look ahead, we remain steadfastly focused on business efficiency and accelerating our return to profitability.”

First Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $22.7 million, compared with $20.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2023.



GAAP gross margin was 26.9 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 22.6 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 26.3 percent for the first quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP gross margin, after excluding charges for stock-based compensation, was 27.3 percent of revenue for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 23.2 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 26.9 percent for the first quarter of 2023.



GAAP operating expenses were $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2023.



GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 was an operating loss of ($3.3) million, compared with an operating loss of ($3.6) million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an operating loss of ($4.4) million for the first quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 was an operating loss of ($2.5) million, compared with an operating loss of ($2.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and an operating loss of ($3.5) million for the first quarter of 2023.



Non-operating income and expense, taxes and minority interest for the first quarter of 2024 was a net gain of $1.3 million, compared with a net loss of ($0.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net gain of $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.



GAAP net loss, after minority interests, for the first quarter of 2024 was a net loss of ($2.1) million, or ($0.05) per share, compared with a net loss of ($3.6) million or ($0.09) per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net loss of ($3.3) million or ($0.08) per share for the first quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2024 was a net loss of ($1.3) million, or ($0.03) per share, compared with a net loss of ($2.8) million or ($0.07) per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net loss of ($2.4) million or ($0.06) per share for the first quarter of 2023.



STAR Market Listing Update

On January 10, 2022, AXT announced that Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”), its subsidiary in Beijing, China, submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the “SSE”) its application to list its shares in an initial public offering (the “IPO”) on the SSE’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the “STAR Market”) and the application was accepted for review. Subsequently, Tongmei responded to several rounds of questions received from the SSE. On July 12, 2022, the SSE approved the listing of Tongmei’s shares in an IPO on the STAR Market. On August 1, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) accepted for review Tongmei’s IPO application. The STAR Market IPO remains subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities. The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities, Tongmei hopes to accomplish this goal in the coming months. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at http://www.axt.com.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s wafer substrates are used when a typical silicon wafer substrate cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in more than ten companies in China producing raw materials and consumables for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our product mix, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including technology trends, new applications and the ramping of Tier-1 customers, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation, our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results, including our gross margin performance, and our development of larger diameter substrates that we believe will enable the next generation of technology innovation across a number of end-markets. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China or COVID-19; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AXT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Revenue $ 22,688 $ 19,405 Cost of revenue 16,594 14,295 Gross profit 6,094 5,110 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,227 5,952 Research and development 3,214 3,595 Total operating expenses 9,441 9,547 Loss from operations (3,347 ) (4,437 ) Interest expense, net (349 ) (397 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 890 1,034 Other income, net 1,032 282 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,774 ) (3,518 ) Provision for income taxes 274 148 Net loss (2,048 ) (3,666 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (35 ) 318 Net loss attributable to AXT, Inc. $ (2,083 ) $ (3,348 ) Net loss attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 42,987 42,498 Diluted 42,987 42,498





AXT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,793 $ 37,752 Restricted cash 13,807 12,362 Short-term investments 1,667 2,140 Accounts receivable, net 25,058 19,256 Inventories 85,943 86,503 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,474 12,643 Total current assets 163,742 170,656 Property, plant and equipment, net 163,122 166,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,657 2,799 Other assets 19,443 18,898 Total assets $ 348,964 $ 358,701 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,262 $ 9,617 Accrued liabilities 12,697 19,019 Short-term loans 49,048 52,921 Total current liabilities 72,007 81,557 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,211 2,351 Other long-term liabilities 9,655 5,647 Total liabilities 83,873 89,555 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 40,581 41,663 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 3,532 3,532 Common stock 44 44 Additional paid-in capital 239,257 238,452 Accumulated deficit (34,123 ) (32,040 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,626 ) (5,999 ) Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity 201,084 203,989 Noncontrolling interests 23,426 23,494 Total stockholders’ equity 224,510 227,483 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 348,964 $ 358,701





AXT, INC. Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 6,094 $ 5,110 Stock-based compensation expense 105 106 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 6,199 $ 5,216 GAAP operating expenses $ 9,441 $ 9,547 Stock-based compensation expense 704 809 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 8,737 $ 8,738 GAAP loss from operations $ (3,347 ) $ (4,437 ) Stock-based compensation expense 809 915 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (2,538 ) $ (3,522 ) GAAP net loss $ (2,083 ) $ (3,348 ) Stock-based compensation expense 809 915 Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,274 ) $ (2,433 ) GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 42,987 42,498

