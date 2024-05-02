Submit Release
Altair Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Altair Achieves Record Software Revenue and Total Revenue for the First Quarter

TROY, Mich., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“Altair continued its positive momentum into the start of 2024, with record-high quarterly software revenue and total revenue,” said James R. Scapa, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Altair. “The first quarter exceeded our expectations and demonstrates the strength of our product portfolio in bringing computational intelligence to our customers.”

“The start of this year has been marked by strong execution, setting new records in software revenue and total revenue in the first quarter 2024,” said Matt Brown, chief financial officer, Altair. “Revenues and profit were ahead of expectations for the quarter, driven by growth across all three major geographies and multiple verticals.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Software revenue was $158.4 million compared to $149.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.9% in reported currency and 6.9% in constant currency
  • Total revenue was $172.9 million compared to $166.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.1% in reported currency and 5.1% in constant currency
  • Net income was $16.5 million compared to a net loss of $(2.0) million for the first quarter of 2023. Net income per share, diluted was $0.20 based on 89.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to net loss per share, diluted of $(0.02) for the first quarter of 2023, based on 80.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net income margin was 9.6% compared to net loss margin of -1.2% for the first quarter of 2023
  • Non-GAAP net income was $36.2 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $31.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 13.9%. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted was $0.40 based on 89.8 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $0.36 for the first quarter of 2023, based on 88.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million compared to $43.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 6.4%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.5% compared to 25.9% for the first quarter of 2023
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $73.5 million, compared to $59.2 million for the first quarter of 2023
  • Free cash flow was $70.7 million, compared to $57.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the second quarter and full year 2024:

(in millions, except %)   Second Quarter 2024     Full Year 2024  
Software Revenue   $ 131   to $ 134     $ 590   to $ 600  
Growth Rate     4.5 %     6.9 %     7.3 %     9.1 %
Growth Rate - Constant Currency     6.7 %     9.2 %     8.3 %     10.1 %
Total Revenue   $ 145     $ 148     $ 652     $ 662  
Growth Rate     2.7 %     4.8 %     6.4 %     8.0 %
Growth Rate - Constant Currency     4.7 %     6.8 %     7.5 %     9.1 %
Net (Loss) Income   $ (12.3 )   $ (9.4 )   $ 23.2     $ 30.9  
Non-GAAP Net Income   $ 12.7     $ 15.0     $ 109.9     $ 115.9  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 15     $ 18     $ 138     $ 146  
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities               $ 135     $ 143  
Free Cash Flow               $ 124     $ 132  
                             

The following table provides a reconciliation of Full Year 2024 guidance to the last guidance provided in February

    (Unaudited)  
    Full Year 2024  
(in millions)   Midpoint of
Guidance in February		     Increase/
(Decrease) 		    Currency Fluctuations
from Prior Guidance		     Midpoint of
Guidance in May		  
Software Revenue   $ 605.0     $     $ (10.0 )   $ 595.0  
Total Revenue   $ 668.0     $     $ (11.0 )   $ 657.0  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 147.0     $     $ (5.0 )   $ 142.0  
                                 

Conference Call Information

What: Altair’s First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, May 2, 2024
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Billings, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Expense.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes the diluted weighted average shares outstanding per GAAP regardless of whether the Company is in a loss position.

Billings consists of total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue, excluding deferred revenue from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents gross profit adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP operating expense represents operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit https://www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the second quarter and full year 2024, our statements regarding our expectations for 2024, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Relations
Altair
Jennifer Ristic
216-849-3109
jristic@altair.com 

Investor Relations
Altair
Stephen Palmtag
669-328-9111
spalmtag@altair.com 

The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com


ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    March 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
(In thousands)   (Unaudited)        
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 557,605     $ 467,459  
Accounts receivable, net     127,870       190,461  
Income tax receivable     18,898       16,650  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     26,026       26,053  
Total current assets     730,399       700,623  
Property and equipment, net     38,837       39,803  
Operating lease right of use assets     30,175       30,759  
Goodwill     454,953       458,125  
Other intangible assets, net     75,357       83,550  
Deferred tax assets     9,699       9,955  
Other long-term assets     40,491       40,678  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,379,911     $ 1,363,493  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
CURRENT LIABILITIES:            
Accounts payable   $ 6,522     $ 8,995  
Accrued compensation and benefits     35,911       45,081  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     8,330       8,825  
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities     43,820       48,398  
Deferred revenue     120,554       131,356  
Current portion of convertible senior notes, net     81,617       81,455  
Total current liabilities     296,754       324,110  
Convertible senior notes, net     226,223       225,929  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     22,508       22,625  
Deferred revenue, non-current     24,385       32,347  
Other long-term liabilities     47,113       47,151  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     616,983       652,162  
Commitments and contingencies            
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding            
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)            
Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 56,912
and 55,240 shares as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively		     5       5  
Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 26,084
and 26,814 shares as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively		     3       3  
Additional paid-in capital     904,180       864,135  
Accumulated deficit     (113,956 )     (130,503 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (27,304 )     (22,309 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     762,928       711,331  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,379,911     $ 1,363,493  
                 

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands, except per share data)   2024     2023  
Revenue            
License   $ 117,707     $ 112,409  
Maintenance and other services     40,722       37,234  
Total software     158,429       149,643  
Engineering services and other     14,483       16,391  
Total revenue     172,912       166,034  
Cost of revenue            
License     4,490       4,824  
Maintenance and other services     14,166       14,426  
Total software *     18,656       19,250  
Engineering services and other     12,237       13,485  
Total cost of revenue     30,893       32,735  
Gross profit     142,019       133,299  
Operating expenses:            
Research and development *     52,333       53,251  
Sales and marketing *     44,434       43,492  
General and administrative *     17,761       17,951  
Amortization of intangible assets     7,438       7,814  
Other operating (income) expense, net     (882 )     5,605  
Total operating expenses     121,084       128,113  
Operating income     20,935       5,186  
Interest expense     1,576       1,526  
Other income, net     (3,957 )     (3,613 )
Income before income taxes     23,316       7,273  
Income tax expense     6,769       9,232  
Net income (loss)   $ 16,547     $ (1,959 )
Income (loss) per share:            
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic   $ 0.20     $ (0.02 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted   $ 0.20     $ (0.02 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic     82,587       80,191  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted     89,806       80,191  
                 

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2024     2023  
Cost of revenue – software   $ 2,002     $ 2,752  
Research and development     6,360       8,743  
Sales and marketing     4,520       7,591  
General and administrative     3,117       3,075  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 15,999     $ 22,161  
                 

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(In thousands)   2024     2023  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net income (loss)   $ 16,547     $ (1,959 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     9,619       9,750  
Stock-based compensation expense     15,999       22,161  
Loss on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration     145       7,006  
Other, net     580       640  
Changes in assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net     60,245       39,872  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (2,679 )     1,981  
Other long-term assets     9       (1,944 )
Accounts payable     (1,667 )     (5,362 )
Accrued compensation and benefits     (8,503 )     (12,283 )
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities     (199 )     2,015  
Deferred revenue     (16,646 )     (2,678 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     73,450       59,199  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:            
Capital expenditures     (2,766 )     (1,727 )
Other investing activities, net     2       (1,405 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,764 )     (3,132 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:            
Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options     19,844       9,872  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions     2,182       1,868  
Payments for repurchase and retirement of common stock           (6,255 )
Other financing activities           (29 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     22,026       5,456  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (2,592 )     379  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     90,120       61,902  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year     467,576       316,958  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 557,696     $ 378,860  
                 

Change in Presentation of Revenue and Cost of Revenue

Effective in the first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the presentation of revenue and cost of revenue in its Consolidated Statements of Operations to combine the financial statement line items (“FSLIs”) labeled “Software related services”, “Client engineering services” and “Other” into one FSLI labeled “Engineering services and other”. The change in presentation has been applied retrospectively and does not affect the software revenue, total revenue, software cost of revenue or total cost of revenue amounts previously reported or have any effect on segment reporting.

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024     2023  
Net income (loss)   $ 16,547     $ (1,959 )
Stock-based compensation expense     15,999       22,161  
Amortization of intangible assets     7,438       7,814  
Non-cash interest expense     472       465  
Impact of non-GAAP tax rate (1)     (5,295 )     (1,933 )
Special adjustments and other (2)     1,030       5,231  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 36,191     $ 31,779  
             
Net income (loss) per share, diluted   $ 0.20     $ (0.02 )
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted   $ 0.40     $ 0.36  
             
GAAP diluted shares outstanding     89,806       80,191  
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding     89,806       88,041  
                 


(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company used a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25% and 26%, respectively.
(2) The three months ended March 31, 2024, includes a $0.1 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $0.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The three months ended March 31, 2023, includes a $7.0 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $1.8 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans.
   

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2024     2023  
Net income (loss)   $ 16,547     $ (1,959 )
Income tax expense     6,769       9,232  
Stock-based compensation expense     15,999       22,161  
Interest expense     1,576       1,526  
Depreciation and amortization     9,619       9,750  
Special adjustments, interest income and other (1)     (4,692 )     2,345  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 45,818     $ 43,055  
                 


(1) The three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily includes $5.7 million of interest income and $0.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The three months ended March 31, 2023, includes a $7.0 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, $2.9 million of interest income, and $1.8 million of currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans.
   

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2024     2023  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 73,450     $ 59,199  
Capital expenditures     (2,766 )     (1,727 )
Free cash flow   $ 70,684     $ 57,472  
                 

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to gross profit, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and a comparison of Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue) to gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of total revenue), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2024     2023  
Gross profit   $ 142,019     $ 133,299  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,002       2,752  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 144,021     $ 136,051  
             
Gross profit margin     82.1 %     80.3 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     83.3 %     81.9 %
                 

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating expense to Total operating expense, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2024     2023  
Total operating expense   $ 121,084     $ 128,113  
Stock-based compensation expense     (13,997 )     (19,409 )
Amortization     (7,438 )     (7,814 )
Loss on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration     (145 )     (7,006 )
Non-GAAP operating expense   $ 99,504     $ 93,884  
                 

The following table provides a reconciliation of Billings to revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
(in thousands)   2024     2023  
Revenue   $ 172,912     $ 166,034  
Ending deferred revenue     144,939       141,943  
Beginning deferred revenue     (163,703 )     (144,460 )
Billings   $ 154,148     $ 163,517  
                 

The following table provides Software revenue, Total revenue, Billings and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024 		    Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023 		    Increase/
(Decrease) % 		 
(in thousands)   As reported     Currency changes     As adjusted for
constant currency		     As reported     As reported     As adjusted for
constant currency		  
Software revenue   $ 158.4     $ 1.5     $ 159.9     $ 149.6       5.9 %     6.9 %
Total revenue   $ 172.9     $ 1.6     $ 174.5     $ 166.0       4.1 %     5.1 %
Billings   $ 154.1     $ 0.8     $ 154.9     $ 163.5       -5.7 %     -5.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 45.8     $ 1.3     $ 47.1     $ 43.1       6.4 %     9.5 %
                                                 

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ending
June 30, 2024 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2024 		 
(in thousands)   Low     High     Low     High  
Net (loss) income   $ (12,300 )   $ (9,400 )   $ 23,200     $ 30,900  
Stock-based compensation expense     17,800       17,800       72,500       72,500  
Amortization of intangible assets     7,300       7,300       28,900       28,900  
Non-cash interest expense     400       400       1,500       1,500  
Impact of non-GAAP tax rate(1)     (500 )     (1,100 )     (17,200 )     (18,900 )
Special adjustments and other(2)                 1,000       1,000  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 12,700     $ 15,000     $ 109,900     $ 115,900  
                                 


(1) The Company uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25%.
(2) The year ending December 31, 2024, includes a $0.1 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $0.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans.
   

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

    (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ending
June 30, 2024 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2024 		 
(in thousands)   Low     High     Low     High  
Net (loss) income   $ (12,300 )   $ (9,400 )   $ 23,200     $ 30,900  
Income tax expense     3,800       3,900       19,500       19,800  
Stock-based compensation expense     17,800       17,800       72,500       72,500  
Interest (income) expense     (3,800 )     (3,800 )     (15,800 )     (15,800 )
Depreciation and amortization     9,500       9,500       37,600       37,600  
Special adjustments and other(1)                 1,000       1,000  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 15,000     $ 18,000     $ 138,000     $ 146,000  
                                 


(1)  The year ending December 31, 2024, includes a $0.1 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $0.9 million of currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans.
   

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Year Ending
December 31, 2024 		 
(in thousands) Low     High  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 135,300     $ 143,300  
Capital expenditures   (11,300 )     (11,300 )
Free cash flow $ 124,000     $ 132,000  

Primary Logo

