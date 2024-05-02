Elutia to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, May 9, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a company pioneering drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Members of the Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

U.S. Investors: 877-407-8029

International Investors: 201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13746000

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Elutia website at https://investors.elutia.com/.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

