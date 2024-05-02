Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,639 in the last 365 days.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, May 9th @ 4:30 PM ET
Domestic: 1-888-886-7786
International: 1-416-764-8658
Conference ID:  71864759
   

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.

Call me™: https://emportal.ink/3xjDV8X

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1664624&tp_key=4756f5f4c0

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in a Phase 1 clinical study for CRN04894, an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease. All of the Company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, diabetes and obesity.

Contact:
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2577

Media:
Natalie Badillo
Head of Corporate Communications
nbadillo@crinetics.com
858 345-6075

Source: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more