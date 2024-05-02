Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a business update.



Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, May 9 th @ 4:30 PM ET Domestic: 1-888-886-7786 International: 1-416-764-8658 Conference ID: 71864759

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.

Call me™: https://emportal.ink/3xjDV8X

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1664624&tp_key=4756f5f4c0

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in a Phase 1 clinical study for CRN04894, an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease. All of the Company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, diabetes and obesity.

Contact:

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2577

Media:

Natalie Badillo

Head of Corporate Communications

nbadillo@crinetics.com

858 345-6075



Source: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.