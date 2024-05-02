Growth Stalk Holdings Corp Announces OTC Quotation, Seeking Strategic Acquisitions in Cannabis and Hemp

The future of cannabis

UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth Stalk Holdings Corp (OTC: GSTK), a diversified cannabis company, is proud to announce its quotation on the OTC Markets. GrowthStalk, having obtained a stock quotation, stands out in an industry where many entities often acquire a ticker through a reverse merger with a shell company. This approach highlights GrowthStalk's commitment to transparency and corporate governance.

GrowthStalk is actively seeking acquisitions in the cannabis and hemp sectors as part of its expansion strategy. The company's recent quotation provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in its journey as it capitalizes on the evolving landscape of the cannabis industry. The recent decision to reschedule cannabis to Schedule III may further the growth potential of the sector, which GrowthStalk is well-positioned to navigate.

For more information on Growth Stalk Holdings Corp and its recent initiatives, please visit www.growthstalk.com.

About Growth Stalk Holdings Corp:

Growth Stalk Holdings Corp (OTC: GSTK) is a diversified cannabis company focused on innovation, compliance, and growth in the rapidly evolving cannabis sector. Through its various brands and investments, the company aims to drive industry standards, foster innovation, and create value for its shareholders.

