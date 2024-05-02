USS Stout Provides Medical Assistance to Merchant Vessel at Sea

Around 10:00am, the bridge team of USS Stout overheard a bridge-to-bridge radio transmission from a cargo vessel off the coast of North Carolina hailing the Coast Guard for medical assistance for a civilian onboard who suffered an injury. Ready to answer the call, Stout quickly responded, setting a course to the vessel in distress while simultaneously preparing a small boat team with medical personnel to render aid upon arrival. As Stout approached the vessel, they found the cargo vessel Grande Portogallo, on its way to Mexico, and a member of the crew had sustained injuries from a hot fuel oil spill and was in need of medical attention.

A crew of five Sailors from Stout deployed on a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) and embarked the Grande Portogallo to provide medical care to the injured crewmember. The Stout bridge team maintained communication with the vessel as well as U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina throughout the incident. After determining the crewmember required medical evacuation, USCG deployed a helicopter for assistance. Stout personnel remained on scene until USCG arrived and took over patient care, evacuating the patient to shore via helicopter for further medical treatment and evaluation. Stout’s small boat crew then headed back to the ship before continuing with CSG-8 Group Sail operations.

“The crew performed well as professionals, quickly transitioning from tactical training to real-life humanitarian assistance,” said Cmdr. Desmond Walker, commanding officer of USS Stout. “The coordination between our combat information center, bridge, small boat team and the U.S. Coast Guard ensured the fastest response possible, given the type of emergency,” he added.

While a main mission of the Navy is maintaining free and open seas, helping those in distress is just as important. U.S. Navy assets will never turn away from a call for help. USS Stout responded to this call for help quickly, effectively, and professionally, highlighting part of the ship’s motto, “Fast and Ready.”