SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of CVRx, Inc. - CVRX

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CVRx, Inc. ("CVRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVRX).



The investigation concerns whether CVRx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 30, 2024, CVRx issued a press release reporting its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024. Among other items, CVRx reported a net loss per share of $1.04 on revenue of $10.8 million, compared to analyst expectations of a net loss per share of $0.54 on revenue of $11.37 million. In the press release announcing the Company’s results, CVRx’s President and Chief Executive Officer described “some commercial execution challenges in our U.S. Heart Failure business during our recent management transition in February.”

On this news, CVRX’s stock price fell $5.39 per share, or 34.75%, to close at $10.12 per share on May 1, 2024.

