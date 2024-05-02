Recreational harvest of Gulf red grouper closes July 1

At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order to close recreational harvest of red grouper in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico, excluding state waters off Monroe County. The 2024 recreational season will be closed from July 1 through Dec. 31, consistent with the closure in Gulf federal waters.

Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for red grouper will help prevent quota overages and future harvest opportunities.

For more information about Commission Meetings, including the May 2024 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

For current recreational red grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Grouper.” This page will be updated with the new season dates.