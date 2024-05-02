Minister Michael McGrath and Minister Catherine Martin highlight recent Section 481 improvements at Ardmore Studios visit

The Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD, and Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, highlighted recent improvements to the film and television tax incentive, Section 481, during a production visit to Ardmore Studios. The Ministers met with representatives from Ardmore Studios and Wild Atlantic Pictures, who are currently in production at the studio – along with industry bodies VFX Ireland and Animation Ireland, who gave a brief demonstration showcasing highlights from their respective sectors.