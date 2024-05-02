Suzanne Nakano Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Mindset Matters" Alongside Jack Canfield

Suzanne Nakano

HONOLULU, HI, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces an extraordinary collaboration with Suzanne Nakano as she joins forces as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, "Mindset Matters," alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Jack Canfield.

Suzanne doesn't just live life; she orchestrates it with the finesse of a master conductor, infusing every action with generosity, authenticity, and boundless heart. For Suzanne, life's purpose is crystal clear: to be a beacon of positivity, channeling her resources to uplift others and profoundly impact her community. Her dedication to championing positive youth initiatives shines exceptionally bright through the Live Aloha Awards she bestows on worthy students.

In 2007, Suzanne founded the Conduit Fund—a symbol of encouragement and support for families across Hawai'i. With a steadfast mission to empower families towards self-sufficiency, the Conduit Fund has emerged as a lifeline, providing timely assistance to over fifty charities. From housing support to welfare needs, Suzanne's fund is a testament to her unwavering commitment to helping others transform their lives and thrive.

Suzanne's accolades in the real estate realm speak volumes. A six-time recipient of the prestigious Aloha 'Aina Award from the Honolulu Board of REALTORS©, she's earned the moniker "Michael Jordan of the Aloha 'Aina Award" for her unparalleled dedication and service. Clients lauded her as a "genius" for crafting competitive environments for her listings and likened her to a real estate sherpa, guiding them through challenges with unmatched expertise to success.

Suzanne's impact transcends the realm of real estate. In 2021, she was honored as the inaugural recipient of the Honolulu Board of REALTORS© Good Neighbor Award—an accolade celebrating her tireless efforts towards positive change in her community. From nurturing resilience in youth to spreading happiness through acts of kindness, Suzanne's influence knows no bounds.

Even in retirement, Suzanne continues to radiate joy and kindness, embracing every moment with enthusiasm and sharing her passion for life with others. Her love for music, dance, and the arts, along with her thoughtful gestures like personalized floral designs and hosting delightful tea parties further highlight her vibrant spirit and generous heart.

Suzanne invites you to join her journey of gratefulness. Connect with her at suzanne@ConduitFund.org or www.ConduitFund.org, and follow her on X (formerly Twitter) @SuzanneNakano, where she shares insights on living a generous, genuine, and grateful life.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Suzanne Nakano aboard for the creation of "Mindset Matters" and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights she will contribute to this groundbreaking book.

“Mindset Matters” is set to launch in the Summer of 2024, promising to inspire and empower readers with the collective wisdom of Suzanne Nakano, Jack Canfield, and their exceptional co-authors.