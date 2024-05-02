Video, Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Women’s Reproductive Health

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on women’s reproductive health.

Well, first of all, before we get started taking your questions, I do want to note, we're talking about women's health care today, and our celebration here in New York, it's a little bit bittersweet because we know what we're doing here in the State of New York to protect women during pregnancy, new babies, making sure they're healthy, but also making sure that women have options, that reproductive choices are their own.

So, what is happening here is so different than what we're seeing across the nation. In the last 24 hours, we saw what happened in the State of Florida after a draconian abortion ban in a state that was one of the few refugees for people to go to who needed abortion services. And now that is basically gone. Six weeks, I’ll just crudely say, it's a joke. Most women do not know they're pregnant after six weeks. I certainly did not.

So, it's basically saying women have no rights to an abortion in the State of Florida. And this is not just for women who want to make decisions about when they want to time their families, but also women who may be desirous of a new baby and a healthy baby and circumstances of a change in a devastating way. Sometimes the cribs are already bought and the baby's room is painted and the showers are done and something takes a terrible turn of events. And we're also limiting women's options there as well. So, physicians in Florida are sounding the alarm that literally women's lives will be at risk.

On the other hand, we saw in Arizona a couple of outlier, brave Republicans, who crossed the line and voted with the Democrats to protect reproductive rights because as we know, the Republican-controlled State Court resurrected an abortion ban that was on the books since, yes, the Civil War. So, we're really hopeful, and the Governor of Arizona is a good friend of mine, and I know she'll do the right thing. So, at least there's a little bit of respite for the people in that state.

And then you also pay attention to the national news. Can't make this up, but Donald Trump said he supports prosecuting women who have an abortion. Yes, he said that. He won't rule out a national abortion ban, and he won't rule out banning IVF, which for so many families in this country is the only option they have to start a family that they want to have.

But we are in New York. We'll continue to stand tall, always be that safe harbor for women, and women in the State of New York know that as long as I'm their Governor, I will fight every battle that comes our way to ensure that these rights are protected here.