New Port Partners and ScaleNorth Announce Strategic Partnership to Guide Clients’ NetSuite Implementations
New Port Partners, a premier advisory firm specializing in tech-sector business performance improvements and ScaleNorth a leading NetSuite advisory and implementation firm that also provides NetSuite BPO services today announced a strategic partnership.
This partnership merges New Port Partners’ proven track record of guiding clients through complex business transformations with ScaleNorth’s expertise in leading clients through Enterprise scale NetSuite implementations, optimization and providing on-going mission-critical support.
“Joining forces with ScaleNorth represents another dimension that New Port Partners can provide that offers clients a comprehensive suite of business process and IT transformation solutions,” said Doug Kahn, Co-founder and Managing Director of New Port Partners. “We’re delighted to combine our strategic advisory experience with ScaleNorth’s comprehensive array of services enabled by NetSuite.”
“This collaboration will accelerate performance improvements for our clients’ business process and systems creating best-in-class and differentiated value,” said David Laskey, Managing Director & Co-CEO of ScaleNorth. “By combining our strengths, we enable businesses to achieve and sustain transformative results.”
Through this strategic partnership, New Port Partners and ScaleNorth offer clients a seamless experience, guiding them from initial strategy through implementation and on-going support of state-of-the-art solutions that will scale and streamline internal and B2B business workflows, automate customer communications and grow clients’ top and bottom lines.
About New Port Partners
New Port Partners advises public and privately-held companies on performance improvement and company-wide business transformations. New Port Partners founders are former tech industry CXO executives of Fortune 500, NASDAQ listed, and private equity companies. Collectively they have created over $6 Billion in incremental shareholder value. For more information on how New Port Partners drives business transformation, visit www.newportpartnersgroup.com or email info@newportpartnersgroup.com.
About ScaleNorth
ScaleNorth is a premier NetSuite Solutions Provider and outsourced accounting partner enabling clients to leverage the #1 cloud-based ERP system. ScaleNorth serves as a one-stop NetSuite shop offering NetSuite Sales & Licensing, Consulting & Optimization, Outsourced NetSuite Accounting, Custom NetSuite Development and more. To speak with an award-winning team of NetSuite consultants and accountants, call us at 877-571-6436 or visit www.scalenorth.com
