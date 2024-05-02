Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site hosting spring Native American Market May 18-19 in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE - Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site's annual spring Native American Market featuring arts and crafts by more than 30 tribal-affiliated artists from across North America will take place May 18-19 at the Collinsville VFW.





Artists will demonstrate and sell authentic Indigenous arts and crafts. Some available items include jewelry, ceramics, paintings, drawings, clothing, flutes, and woodcarvings. The event is open to the public and admission and parking are free. The Collinsville VFW is at 1234 Vandalia St. in Collinsville.





Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is just eight miles from St. Louis, in Collinsville, Illinois, off Interstates 55/70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road.





The site's interpretive center exhibits and gallery remain closed for most of 2024 for major mechanical renovations. However, the grounds are open daily from dawn until dusk. A water fountain and portable restrooms are located in the Monks Mound parking lot, and dogs must always remain on leash.





To schedule a guided tour, call 618-346-5160. There is no admission fee for the site, but there is a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students, and $15 for families. For more information, call 618-346-5160 or visit https://www.cahokiamounds.org



