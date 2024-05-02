Compare Canada’s Top Travel Insurance Plans on InsureMyTrip.ca

Toronto, ON, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsureMyTrip.ca, a leading travel insurance comparison website based in Toronto, is rapidly emerging as the preferred choice for Canadian travellers seeking comprehensive and customizable travel insurance solutions. The platform's innovative approach to comparing a wide range of insurance products has positioned it uniquely in the Canadian market.

As more Canadians look to travel both domestically and internationally, the need for a reliable, efficient, and user-friendly tool to compare travel insurance options has never been greater. InsureMyTrip offers a seamless interface that allows users to easily compare detailed information about coverage options, prices, and customer reviews from a variety of insurance providers.

“InsureMyTrip is committed to transforming the travel insurance purchase experience in Canada,” said Suzanne Morrow CEO of InsureMyTrip. “Our platform is designed to empower Canadians to make informed decisions about their travel insurance needs, ensuring they can find the best coverage for their specific requirements without the hassle.”

InsureMyTrip: Start a Quote

Adapting to the Needs of Canadian Travellers

InsureMyTrip understands the diverse needs of Canadian travellers and offers features such as side-by-side comparisons to narrow down choices based on individual travel plans and personal priorities, such as emergency medical or trip protection coverage.

Supporting Customers with Expertise

Beyond just offering a comparison tool, InsureMyTrip provides extensive customer support through a team of experienced licensed travel insurance agents who are available to answer questions and help travellers select the best policy for their needs.

Expanding Products & Offerings

InsureMyTrip.ca continues to expand travel insurance options in Canada. Serving both Canadian travellers and those visiting Canada, the website provides a diverse range of plans - including all-inclusive options for domestic and international travel, emergency medical coverage, trip cancellation choices, and Visitor to Canada (VTC) plans. The site offers travel insurance from Travel Guard, TuGo, TIPS Travel Insurance, Manulife, Travelex, and Tour+Med.



*Not available to Quebec residents.

Reporters can request an interview or quote from InsureMyTrip CEO, Suzanne Morrow by contacting press@insuremytrip.ca.

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

InsureMyTrip.ca

press@insuremytrip.ca

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. We are committed to empowering travellers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is based in the U.S. with an office in Toronto.

Meghan Kayata InsureMyTrip press@insuremytrip.ca