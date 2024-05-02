Bitget brings Pre-listing of Zerolend (ZERO) Tokens in Pre-Market

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has made Zerolend lending market's yet-to-launch token ZERO available for its users in pre-market prior to its listing on other CEXs. ZeroLend is a multi-chain lending protocol focusing on Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs), Real World Assets (RWAs), privacy, and account abstraction. The native tokens of the ecosystem ZERO is currently in its initial launch, to participate users can now directly place their buy and sell orders on Bitget's Pre-market. To buy ZERO tokens users can visit the Pre-market product.

Bitget's new product feature: the Pre-market is designed to facilitate trading for tokens such as ZERO that have not yet been officially listed on the spot market of major centralized exchanges. By enabling pre-listing trading, users can gain early pricing power over tokens such ZERO, making it easier to become the primary trading market for the asset once it is listed on various exchanges.

With this new listing Bitget users can gain early access to ZERO tokens. The feature aims to meet the demand for pre-listing trading of the latest tokens. With enhanced liquidity, it provides a better trading experience. The pre-market platform trading for ZERO tokens is now active for Bitget users.

ZeroLend introduces a permissionless lending protocol where users can lend/borrow in a trustless manner regardless of their financial or geographical background. With ZeroLend users can connect their wallet, deposit the required collateral, and instantly get the loan amount in their wallet. While the account abstraction features enables developers to create account-abstracted wallets or smart accounts that can initiate and execute transactions on behalf of the user. To help users leverage the growing RWA narrative, ZeroLend offers RWA lending/borrowing and supports assets accordingly.

Bitget's Pre-market is a strategic product positioned to capture the interest of proactive traders and investors who aim to leverage early access in high-potential low-cap tokens. The feature benefits users by providing them with the opportunity to trade in tokens like ZERO before they hit the broader market. With focus on pre-listing trading, Bitget is building its ecosystem to function as an all-in-one solution for new and pro traders alike. The initiative aligns with Bitget’s broader goals of expansions in its spot and various other corridors.

Launched in April 2024, Bitget's Pre-market has given users early access to projects such as EigenLayer (EIGEN), Merlin Chain (MERL), Renzo (REZ), BounceBit (BB), Meson Network (MSN) and now the latest edition of Zerolend (ZERO). Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs. With the introduction of Pre-market, Bitget continues to innovate and provide solutions to meet the evolving needs of cryptocurrency traders and investors.

