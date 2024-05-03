Nonprofit Vegas Stronger Hosts Legislators to Discuss Homeless Policy with Public

Vegas Stronger Nonprofit

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger recently hosted its inaugural Public Policy Day on Thursday, April 18th, 2024. The event aimed to bring together policymakers and stakeholders invested in addressing homelessness and addiction in Nevada to help Vegas Stronger institute social change, integrate stakeholders, and display what legislation is helpful. The gathering featured around 50 members of the public alongside Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan, Karma Box Executive Director Grant Denton, Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen, Henderson City Councilman Jim Seebok, and Vegas Stronger Cofounder David Marlon.

“Homelessness has changed the complexion of the Vegas Valley in the past ten years; the unhoused are suffering and it’s hurting the Las Vegas brand,” said Marlon. “The first and most important step to addressing this is to meet people where they are. I’m thankful for the legislators and public who took time out of their day to come discuss this crisis and work together to solve it.”

A key takeaway from the discussions was the acknowledgment that law enforcement plays a crucial role in addressing homelessness, albeit with a compassionate approach. Wes Duncan shared insights from the HOPE team's efforts in Sparks, highlighting the importance of balancing outreach and engagement with enforcement when necessary. He emphasized the need for comprehensive strategies that address both public safety concerns and the underlying causes of homelessness. He also proudly shared that they created ordinances should they have the need to enforce due to public health or safety, but they have not needed to arrest anyone because people are utilizing the resources that they’re connecting them to.

Marlon, reflecting on the event, noted a consensus among attendees regarding the severity of the homelessness crisis and the significant role of policy in shaping solutions. He emphasized the need to shift focus from mere outputs, such as meals served or shelter beds provided, to meaningful outcomes like successfully transitioning individuals off the streets and into treatment programs or housing.

Grant Denton, drawing from personal experience, underscored the complexity of homelessness, attributing it to various factors including housing costs and addiction. He advocated for a collaborative approach, emphasizing the need to work alongside individuals experiencing homelessness to facilitate their journey towards stability.

“​​For some reason, homelessness has become a political issue,” said Denton. “You have the far right who say you need the bootstraps approach. Just get a job. Just get off drugs. That works 0% of the time. You have the far left that says we need to love them until they figure it out. That works 0% of the time. When I was homeless and addicted, the best ideas I came up with kept me homeless and addicted. We need to work WITH people. I lead a little bit and you lead a little bit. It’s a dance.”

The event also spurred reflections on the roles and responsibilities of different stakeholders, including governments, agencies, the public, and individuals experiencing homelessness themselves. Attendees explored questions surrounding funding allocation, effective support services, and the collective responsibility in addressing homelessness.

In conclusion, Vegas Stronger’s First Annual Public Policy Day served as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration among policymakers, stakeholders, and community members. As the region continues to grapple with homelessness and addiction, events like these play a vital role in shaping effective solutions and fostering a stronger, more resilient community. Watch the live recording of the event here.