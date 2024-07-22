NEW BOOK SHEDS LIGHT ON MUCH-OVERLOOKED VANTAGE POINT OF MILITARY LIFE
ARMY BRAT: World War II by Laura Gutman
Dr. Gutman’s insightful and compelling story brings a long-overdue perspective to the history of the American military.”UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She grew up in the vanishing generation of kids whose playground was the world of the U.S. Army during and after WWII. Their childhood wasn't just about toys and games -- it was a mission to uphold the nation's defense and intensely purpose-driven.
The experiences of military children have been a much-overlooked aspect of military service. But now, a recently released new memoir helps fill this major gap, offering an essential account of this unique perspective of the U.S. military.
In ARMY BRAT: World War II, debut author Laura Gutman describes her life deeply embedded within the world of the Armed Forces from the United States’ earliest entry into World War II through the Vietnam era. Witnessing and chronicling pivotal events during those years, this historical autobiography describes the reality of a child’s life that was inextricably intertwined with the military.
Her family was often posted to stations that experienced events of deep historical consequences. Her backyard in Hawaii, for example, abutted Wheeler Airfield, where she was witness to the attack on Pearl Harbor.
In immediate post-war Germany, the family experienced life under extensive Russian hostility and threats, and the Berlin of the airlift era. Because her father, a mid-level officer, was the liaison to the Army during the crafting of defense protocols, she often overheard important conversations with Senators and Generals in her German home.
As her father achieved many military honors, Laura’s childhood was one of intense awareness of the dangers he faced and the courage her mother displayed. She could feel her mother’s anxiety and pain opening several telegrams informing that her father had been wounded.
By the time she finished high school, she had lived in 20 homes and schools, each move bringing about the loss of friends and attachments.
Through the constant upheaval and disruption so familiar to military families, Laura developed a radical independence, a determination to gain control over her life, and a fearless approach to her own education.
Chronicling the experiences of a strong military family as they witness and participate in the unfolding of history in a dangerous and challenging world, ARMY BRAT provides consequential insights into the critical importance of a strong religious foundation, an educational system dedicated to core concepts of nation and loyalty, and leadership that prioritizes sovereignty, national defense, and military support.
The book is already receiving much praise.
“ARMY BRAT takes us on her fascinating journey of “growing up Army.” If you want to know what it really means to serve America at home and abroad, both in and out of uniform, this is the inside scoop from a woman who knows the deal. When you read Army Brat, you will too.”
--Daniel P. Bolger, Lieutenant General, US Army, Ret., author of The Panzer Killers
“Dr. Gutman’s insightful and compelling story brings a long-overdue perspective to the history of the American military. It is an important addition to the military history of our nation.” --Nathan N. Prefer, military historian and author of Leyte 1944, Patton’s Ghost Corps, and other prominent publications.
“The reader will appreciate Laura’s emotional and engaging experience as a child while being ever aware of the intense danger that she and her family faced.” --Captain Joseph R John, USN (Ret)/Former FBI. Co-Founder and Chairman of Combat Veterans for Congress PAC, and Designated Reagan Associate by the Reagan Presidential Library.
ARMY BRAT is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Laura Thurston Gutman is a retired pediatrician living in Durham, NC. She grew up as an Army brat from the outset of World War II through the Vietnam era. Her family was often stationed in postings that experienced events of deep historical consequence. She looks back on her early life as an Army brat with intense gratitude. Laura is happily married to another physician, and she is close with her two thriving adult daughters.
