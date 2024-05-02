Eagle Bancorp to Attend the 26th Annual D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference

BETHESDA, Md., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank, today announced that Eric R. Newell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will attend the 26th Annual D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference on May 8-10, 2024, at the Broadmoor in Colorado.



About Eagle Bancorp:



The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

