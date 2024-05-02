Operation Cyber Strike: 31 Agencies Participate in Joint ICAC Raid That Results in 15 Arrests

May 2, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed Operation Cyber Strike between April 22 – 25, 2024. The purpose of this operation was to locate and apprehend those who were actively using the internet to sexually exploit children. Residential search warrants were served at the homes of offenders who downloaded, viewed, and distributed child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Task force agents also conducted undercover chat investigations on various social media platforms to find offenders who sought to meet with children for sexual activity.

“I want to thank the many agents, affiliates and partners of Utah’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force for their bravery and hard work in last week’s Operation Cyber Strike. I am convinced we have the best ICAC agents, prosecutors and affiliates in America,” said Attorney General Sean D. Reyes. “As disturbing as it is to have so many predators lurking in social media and gaming apps, it is equally comforting to know how effective our ICAC team is at combating those who actively seek to exploit children. This operation is another example of how local, state, and federal agencies work to keep Utah’s children and families safe from online threats.”

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office hosted the four-day operation in Provo, which resulted in 15 arrests with over 70 task force agents who participated from 31 different federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. The felony level charges these 15 offenders face include (but are not limited to) the sexual exploitation of a minor, dealing in harmful materials to a minor, enticing a minor, and human trafficking of a child. The arrests occurred in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, Summit, and Utah counties.

Participating Agencies

American Fork PD – ATF – AP&P Northern Region – AP&P Region III – Bluffdale PD – Clearfield PD

Davis Co. Atty Ofc. – Davis Co. SO – Draper PD – HSI – Layton PD – Lehi PD – North Salt Lake PD –

Ogden PD – Park City PD – Payson PD – RCFL – Roy PD – Salem PD – Sandy PD – Sevier Co. SO – South Salt Lake PD – Summit Co. SO – US Secret Service – Utah Attorney General’s Office – Utah Co. Atty Ofc. – Utah Co. SO – Weber State University PD – West Jordan PD – West Valley PD – Woods Cross PD