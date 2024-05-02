Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,718 in the last 365 days.

CVMP Interested Parties’ meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 22 May 2024, 17:00 (CEST) to 22 May 2024, 19:00 (CEST)

CVMP is holding their annual Interested Parties meetings. This is a dedicated space outside other major fora to engage with stakeholders on their work and facilitate opportunities for discussion between Committee members and representatives of the CVMP Interested Parties. Topics for discussion will be proposed by the CVMP Interested Parties in advance of the meeting.

Registration is by invitation only.

You just read:

CVMP Interested Parties’ meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 22 May 2024, 17:00 (CEST) to 22 May 2024, 19:00 (CEST)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more