CVMP Interested Parties’ meeting, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 22 May 2024, 17:00 (CEST) to 22 May 2024, 19:00 (CEST)
CVMP is holding their annual Interested Parties meetings. This is a dedicated space outside other major fora to engage with stakeholders on their work and facilitate opportunities for discussion between Committee members and representatives of the CVMP Interested Parties. Topics for discussion will be proposed by the CVMP Interested Parties in advance of the meeting.
Registration is by invitation only.