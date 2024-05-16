NEW PRODUCT RELEASE: State-of-the-art Baby Monitor

Submit Release
Unhackable 1000 ft Secure Signal

Canadian baby safety brand Levana is excited to bring parents a safety solution that sets a new standard for what a baby monitor should be, introducing the Nala

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian baby safety brand Levana is excited to bring parents a safety solution that sets a new standard for what a baby monitor should be.

Levana Nala™ Video Baby Monitor is the first TRUE FULL HD 1080P video baby monitor that comes with a 5.5” 1080P quality monitor, up to 22 hours of battery life, and 1000ft of wireless range while also being 100% unhackable. In addition, it comes with an ultra-premium carrying case and 2 Years of no-strings-attached accident protection warranty, right out of the box.

• Brilliant 1080P Full HD Camera
• Vibrant 5.5” Full HD Monitor
• Up to 22 Hours of Battery
• 100% Unhackable Signal
• Up to 1000ft of Range
• Premium Carrying Case
• 2 Years of Accident Protection Warranty

The new Levana Nala™ will be available to purchase on April 15th at www.mylevana.com. For more information or sample requests for review, please respond directly to this email.

Karan V
Empowerment Technologies' Inc
+1 905-641-1893
kv@etinc.ca
Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology


