NEW PRODUCT RELEASE: State-of-the-art Baby Monitor

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian baby safety brand Levana is excited to bring parents a safety solution that sets a new standard for what a baby monitor should be.Levana Nala™ Video Baby Monitor is the first TRUE FULL HD 1080P video baby monitor that comes with a 5.5” 1080P quality monitor, up to 22 hours of battery life, and 1000ft of wireless range while also being 100% unhackable. In addition, it comes with an ultra-premium carrying case and 2 Years of no-strings-attached accident protection warranty, right out of the box.• Brilliant 1080P Full HD Camera• Vibrant 5.5” Full HD Monitor• Up to 22 Hours of Battery• 100% Unhackable Signal• Up to 1000ft of Range• Premium Carrying Case• 2 Years of Accident Protection WarrantyThe new Levana Nala™ will be available to purchase on April 15th at www.mylevana.com . For more information or sample requests for review, please respond directly to this email.