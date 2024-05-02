DH2 Chauffeured Transportation Named Transportation Provider for New Terminal One at JFK
Leading Luxury Ground Transportation Provider Will Be Part of JFK Airport RedevelopmentJAMAICA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DH2 Chauffeured Transportation, a distinguished leader in luxury ground transportation, has been named an official transportation provider for the ambitious New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport. This significant achievement not only underscores DH2's commitment to excellence but also highlights the opportunities for MWBE-certified businesses within the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s large-scale infrastructure projects.
DH2 is providing a shuttle bus service for NTO team members commuting to and from the NTO office on the JFK Airport campus, providing an essential link from public transportation hubs in Queens.
For DH2 Chauffeured Transportation, the participation in NTO means more than just business expansion; it represents a chance to contribute to the economic growth of local communities by creating more job opportunities and by encouraging other businesses to participate in NTO. DH2 is a certified Minority Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) located in Queens at JFK Airport. The company is highly regarded for providing seamless, professional transportation solutions, from airport transfers to corporate travel, construction shuttle service, airline crew shuttles and large group events.
Nancy Vargas, CEO and owner of DH2, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Being part of NTO at JFK is not just an honor; it's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team over the past 29 years. This opportunity will allow us to expand our workforce and continue our commitment to providing top-tier transportation services. We appreciate NTO’s dedication to creating opportunities for minority and women-owned business enterprises and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, and we hope that other local MWBE and SDVOB companies will participate as well.”
The New Terminal One is a world-class international terminal scheduled to open its first phase in 2026. It is being constructed as part of the $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport, in partnership with The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which has mandated 30 percent MWBE participation in the airport redevelopment project.
With a goal to be recognized as one of the top ten airport terminals worldwide, NTO will be designed sustainably and focused on the future. The 23-gate terminal will offer cutting- edge technology, beautiful public spaces, and 300,000 square feet of amenities for passengers to enjoy. Construction broke ground in 2022, and the terminal’s first phase is scheduled to open to the public in 2026.
NTO is expected to set new standards in airport design, functionality, and passenger experience. For DH2 and other MWBE businesses, the project is a gateway to new possibilities, enabling them to showcase their capabilities on a grand stage.
To learn more about DH2 Chauffeured Transportation, visit https://dh2limo.com/. To learn more about New Terminal One, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new- terminal-one/.
About DH2 Chauffeured Transportation
DH2 Chauffeured Transportation is a MWBE-certified company offering luxury ground transportation services for airport transfers, corporate travel, shuttle service and large group events. A family-owned business based at JFK International Airport, DH2 has served the New York Metro Area since 1995 under the leadership of CEO Nancy Vargas and COO Mike Vargas. DH2 chauffeurs are CDL or NYC TLC licensed and receive additional in-depth training through the PAX program to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction. For more information or to make reservations, visit https://dh2limo.com/.
Stephanie Carnes
DH2 Chauffeured Transportation
+1 770-262-8642
procurement@dh2limo.com
