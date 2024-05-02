HCM City supermarkets crowded during Reunification Day-May Day holidays

VIETNAM, May 2 - HCM CITY — The HCM City consumer market has been stable, with no shortages or resultant unexpected price surges during the Reunification Day and May Day holidays (April 27 to May 1), according to the city Department of Industry and Trade.

Supermarkets and shopping malls saw a huge jump in the number of customers who came for shopping, dining and amusement during the period, it said.

Preliminary statistics from retail systems show that their numbers increased by 100-200 per cent.

Supermarkets and firms participating in the city’s market stabilisation programme launched many promotions and discounts.

Saigon Co.op is offering discounts of 35-50 per cent on more than 3,500 products between April 25 and May 15 at all its chains.

A spokesperson said during the five-day holidays the co-operative’s chains such as Co.opmart, Co.opXtra and Co.op Food saw an increase of 20 per cent in the number of shoppers and their purchases increased by 40 per cent.

Co.opmart supermarkets also organised mobile sales programmes.

Saigon Co.op’s Co.op Online shopping channel recorded an increase of 50 per cent in sales in April compared to previous months.

According to retailers, the economy continues to face difficulties and consumers are still wary of spending, and so essential goods remain their main purchases and they look for discounts.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, Co.opmart’s operations director and Saigon Co.op’s marketing director, said sales of products such as soft and energy drinks and electrolytes rose by about 30 per cent in April and sales of OCOP products such as nipa palm syrup, bitter melon tea and pennywort powder increased by up to 50 per cent.

Lê Hữu Tình, senior marketing manager of Thiso Retail Co., Ltd., which owns Emart, said the supermarket chain was filled with shoppers during the holidays and fresh foods, fruits and vegetables were the top sellers. — VNS