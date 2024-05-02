Tân Sơn Nhất airport sees passenger dip during just-ended holiday

VIETNAM, May 2 - HCM CITY – HCM City's Tân Sơn Nhất international airport experienced an overall decrease in both flights and passengers during the recent holiday period.

Compared to the previous year, traffic at the airport dropped by approximately 8%.

Over the peak period from April 26 to May 1, the airport handled 3,961 flights, averaging 660 per day. April 26 was the highest day with 694 flights.

Passenger volume also saw a decline, with a total of 652,831 passengers served during the holiday. This translated to a daily average of 108,805 passengers.

However, the data revealed a contrasting trend for international travel. The number of international flights arriving at and departing from Tan Son Nhat airport actually increased by 5.87% year-on-year, averaging 264 per day.

Additionally, passenger traffic on international routes saw an even more significant rise of 11.06%. On average, 44,176 passengers travelled internationally each day. - VNS