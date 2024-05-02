Đồng Nai, RoK’s Gyeongnam province cooperate in labour training

VIETNAM, May 2 - ĐỒNG NAI – The southern province of Đồng Nai and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongnam province signed a series of agreements on May 2 to deepen collaboration in labour and human resources training.

During a working session in Đồng Nai, Acting Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Tấn Đức and Governor of Gyeongnam province Park Wan Soo signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of their respective provinces.

Authorities of Đồng Nai’s Thống Nhất district and Gyeongnam’s Geochang district also established a labour agreement while Đồng Nai University and Gyeongnam Geochang inked another agreement on human resources training, with a focus on Korean language skills.

The agreements pave the way for Đồng Nai to send seasonal workers to Geochang to support the agricultural sector. Additionally, they establish a framework for Đồng Nai to export skilled workers to Gyeongnam in industries like automotive, aerospace, aviation, and manufacturing.

Nguyễn Hồng Linh, Secretary of the Đồng Nai provincial Party Committee, highlighted the province's attractiveness to foreign investors, with projects from 43 countries and territories currently operating there. Korean enterprises lead the pack in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) volume and value in Đồng Nai, with a total investment of nearly US$7.3 billion.

Governor Park lauded the robust and friendly cooperation between the two localities over the past 28 years, wishing that they would intensify collaboration in various areas for mutual benefit. - VNS