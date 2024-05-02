Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Focus on Their Range of Graphic Wall Offerings
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Focus on Their Range of Graphic Wall Offerings
These installations provide meaningful connections for employees and clients, enhancing both healthcare and corporate environments.”DALLAS, TX, US, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH), leaders in integrating visual communications into healthcare and corporate environments, are delighted to announce an increased focus on graphic walls. This enhanced emphasis is aimed at providing comprehensive solutions that blend aesthetic appeal, branding, and functionality, transforming spaces into engaging environments that resonate with employees, clients, and visitors alike.
— Sara Beth Joyner
A Comprehensive Approach to Graphic Walls
HAC & QAH's graphic wall offerings encompass a variety of styles and themes, each designed to serve distinct purposes in healthcare and corporate workplaces:
• Mission, Vision, and Values Walls: These walls showcase an organization's core principles, creating a visual representation of its guiding beliefs. In healthcare settings, they reinforce the importance of compassionate care, while in corporate environments, they strengthen brand identity, instilling a sense of unity and direction among employees.
• Staff and Leadership Recognition Walls: Recognizing contributions of staff and leadership is essential for maintaining a positive workplace culture. These walls highlight achievements and milestones, boosting morale and fostering loyalty.
• History Walls: These provide a visual narrative of the organization's journey, achievements, and milestones. In healthcare facilities, they can highlight medical innovations and breakthroughs, while in corporate settings, they can tell the story of the company's growth.
• Motivational Walls: Featuring quotes, imagery, and designs that inspire and energize, these walls help create a positive culture, promoting productivity and collaboration.
• Large-Scale Wall Graphics and Murals: These installations offer a dramatic way to enhance spaces, serving as focal points that capture attention and set the tone for the environment.
A Commitment to Client Success
"We're excited to increase our focus on graphic walls, as they serve as powerful tools in reinforcing a client's brand identity, culture, and values," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "These installations provide meaningful connections for employees and clients, enhancing both healthcare and corporate environments."
"Graphic walls are versatile assets that contribute to storytelling, recognition, and motivation," added Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH. "Our goal is to create designs that not only reflect our clients' visions but also transform their spaces into cohesive and engaging environments."
Comprehensive Services for Every Client
HAC & QAH's comprehensive services include:
• Custom Design: Designers work closely with clients to create graphic walls that reflect their branding, goals, and messaging.
• Installation: HAC & QAH's experienced professionals ensure secure installations, optimizing the visual impact and functionality of each wall.
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House's increased focus on graphic walls reflects their dedication to providing solutions that blend branding, aesthetics, and functionality. From Mission, Vision, and Values walls to large-scale murals, these installations enhance healthcare and corporate environments, creating cohesive and engaging spaces.
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
Website
Jerry Joyner
W And W Digital News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram