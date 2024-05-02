Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of PowerSchool Holdings LLC formerly known as Severin Holdings, LLC. for Potential Securities Law Violations

BOSTON, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential securities law violations by PowerSchool Holdings LLC (“Holdings LLC”), formerly known as Severin Holdings, LLC. (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PWSC).



About the Investigation

On July 30, 2021, the Company completed the IPO of 39,473,685 shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at an offering price of $18.00 per share, and received $673.2 million in IPO proceeds, net of $37.3 million in underwriting discounts and commissions.

On April 17, 2024, Bloomberg reported PowerSchool shares fell in premarket trading after Spruce Point Capital Management said it was “short” and “sees 30% to 60% long-term downside risk to PowerSchool’s share price.”

Contact

About Berman Tabacco

