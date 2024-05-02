Historic Blue Mountain Lots 11 and 40 Go to Auction with No Reserve at The Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Summit, a premier location within the Turks and Caicos Islands, proudly announces a landmark auction featuring two historic oceanfront properties, Lots 11 and 40. This no-reserve auction, scheduled from May 17 to 30, offers a singular opportunity to acquire premium real estate on one of the last undeveloped oceanfront sites in the region.
Lot 40, with a starting bid of $500,000 and anticipated to reach up to $3 million, showcases an extraordinary parcel elevated 60 feet above sea level. This lot spans 120 feet of pristine ocean frontage, ideal for constructing a bespoke island villa that promises a luxurious lifestyle unmatched in the Caribbean.
Adjacent to Lot 40, Lot 11 starts at $500,000, with bids expected to top out at $2.7 million. It features striking panoramic views from its 'penthouse' location at The Summit, an exclusive community of private estates. The property includes preliminary architectural plans, offering a vision for a grand estate that could include multiple residences and custom amenities.
"We are excited to present these unique properties with no reserve, reflecting their historical and natural importance," stated Gary Belk, Managing Director of Latitude 22, the developer of The Summit. "Buyers are not just acquiring land; they are investing in a legacy on one of the world's most picturesque islands."
The auction will be conducted online, allowing a global audience to engage in this rare real estate opportunity. Further details on the auction and properties are available at Lot 40 and Lot 11.
For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact:
Courtney Chapman
Sales Associate
Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty
Cell: +1649.431.9517 | Tel: +1649.946.4474
Email: courtney@tcsothebysrealty.com
Websites: turksandcaicosSIR.com, thefinestcollection.com
This no-reserve auction highlights the allure of Turks and Caicos as a top destination for discerning property investors and those seeking to build their dream homes in a world-class location.
Latitude 22
garybelk@gmail.com
The Summit, Turks and Caicos