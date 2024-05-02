Templeton and State Police Investigating Hoax Device Placed on Bridge 

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Police Department and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an apparent hoax device that was left on a bridge in Templeton this week.

Templeton Police Chief Michael Bennett and State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said that the item’s resemblance to a destructive device and its placement on a bridge over a railroad track were intentional. They are asking anyone with information on the item or the person who created and/or placed it to contact Templeton Police at 978-939-5638 or by texting TPDTIP to 847411. Tipsters may also contact the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit at 978-567-3310. Investigators believe it was planted prior to Tuesday evening.

A MassDOT Highway Division employee reported a possible explosive device on the Route 202 bridge near the Elm Street intersection at about 7:40 yesterday morning. Templeton Police responded to the scene and observed an item that resembled an explosive device with wires protruding from it.

Templeton Police notified the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit. Troopers assigned to the Bomb Squad and Fire Investigation Unit both responded to the area to assess the device, render it safe if necessary, and support the investigation into its origin. The State Police Crime Scene Services Section responded as well.

After a visual inspection, a State Police bomb technician donned the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and performed X-Ray diagnostics on the object. Based on the results, he then performed a manual examination and determined that its contents did not present a hazard. The item has been secured for further evidentiary testing.

###