CST Industries Celebrates 75 Years of Premier Water Storage in Canada

New certified dealers Aquastore Canada East and Aurora Design Group to service Eastern and Western Canada as installers of iconic Aquastore® solutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CST Industries, the global leader in storage solutions, is celebrating its 75th year of operations in Canada and providing clean water to Canadians across the country. As the largest dome and storage tank manufacturer in the world, CST has supplied more than 1000 industry-leading water storage solutions across Canada since 1949. To mark this milestone, the manufacturer will introduce one of two new authorized dealers at the Ontario Water For The Future Conference and Trade Show this May. As the only authorized dealers in the country, Aquastore Canada East and Aurora Design Group have decades of experience working with CST products to provide access to reliable water storage solutions needed for the growth of communities coast to coast.



“Over 75 years, we’ve had the privilege of providing Canadian municipalities, water authorities and engineers with premier storage solutions that support vital housing and infrastructure developments,” said Jeff Mueller, President and CEO of CST Industries. “Water storage is a fundamental building block when it comes to the growth of Canadian communities and our dedicated dealers are an important part of our commitment to excellence for many more decades to come.”

Last year, CST officially partnered with two new authorized dealers to strengthen its Canadian network. Aquastore Canada East and Aurora Design Group service Eastern and Western Canada respectively, and are the only licensed, bonded and insured providers of CST’s exclusive Aquastore® solutions. With over 45+ years of combined experience building CST product offerings, both dealers have an extensive knowledge of the needs in the Canadian market and the history of storage solutions built to date. The dealers also provide authentic maintenance solutions and parts that are essential for the longevity and reliability of water storage needs in Canada.

“Like myself, many of our team members have worked with CST products our entire careers and we’re honored to continue bringing high-quality water storage solutions to Canada,” said Luke Barton, Vice President of Operations of Aquastore Canada East. “It’s partnerships like these that enable us to provide localized expertise here at home while leveraging the well-established global resources that drive the standards for the safe and reliable storage of liquids across the world.”

As an esteemed legacy brand, the iconic Aquastore® storage tanks use glass-fused-to-steel technology that goes beyond industry standards for its dependable performance and minimal maintenance costs. Certified building crews oversee high-quality control measures that are implemented from the factory through to the installation and testing of each tank.

To learn more, visit cstindustries.com or find CST Industries and its partners at the Ontario Water For The Future Conference and Trade Show this May 5 - 7, 2024.

About CST

CST Industries is the largest dome and storage tank manufacturer in the world. CST’s global network includes manufacturing facilities and technical design centers across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam which are complemented by a network of global sales offices. With over 130 years of industry experience, CST is dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions to customers worldwide. CST has installed more than 400,000 storage tanks and 40,000 covers across 125 countries throughout the world.

