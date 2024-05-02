Senator Fontana Announces Over $800K in School Safety & Security Grants

Pittsburgh – May 2, 2024 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced $825,522 in school and safety grants to improve safety, security, and mental health support for students and staff were awarded to schools in the 42nd Senatorial District.

Awarded by the School Safety and Security Committee (SSSC) under the Pennsylvania Commission Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the School Safety Grant and the Targeted School Safety and Security Grant programs were created and funded by the General Assembly.

“I’m grateful for the grants received from the SSSC, as they enable us to prioritize the safety and well-being of our students,” said Senator Fontana. “These funds allow schools to implement compressive safety measures and will ensure the protection of our students and teachers.”

The following grants were awarded in Sen. Fontana’s Senate District:

Pittsburgh School District, Pittsburgh – $600,522

Nazareth Prep, Emsworth – $75,000

Seton LaSalle Catholic High School, Mt. Lebanon – $75,000

South Hills Catholic Academy, Mt. Lebanon – $75,000

A total of $32.6M was awarded to 104 school entities across the Commonwealth. To learn more about the grants and to see a full list of those awarded at SSSC’s latest meeting, click here.

###