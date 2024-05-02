Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,740 in the last 365 days.

Senator Fontana Announces Over $800K in School Safety & Security Grants

Pittsburgh – May 2, 2024 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced $825,522 in school and safety grants to improve safety, security, and mental health support for students and staff were awarded to schools in the 42nd Senatorial District.

Awarded by the School Safety and Security Committee (SSSC) under the Pennsylvania Commission Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the School Safety Grant and the Targeted School Safety and Security Grant programs were created and funded by the General Assembly.

“I’m grateful for the grants received from the SSSC, as they enable us to prioritize the safety and well-being of our students,” said Senator Fontana. “These funds allow schools to implement compressive safety measures and will ensure the protection of our students and teachers.”

The following grants were awarded in Sen. Fontana’s Senate District:

  • Pittsburgh School District, Pittsburgh – $600,522
  • Nazareth Prep, Emsworth – $75,000
  • Seton LaSalle Catholic High School, Mt. Lebanon – $75,000
  • South Hills Catholic Academy, Mt. Lebanon – $75,000

A total of $32.6M was awarded to 104 school entities across the Commonwealth. To learn more about the grants and to see a full list of those awarded at SSSC’s latest meeting, click here.

###

You just read:

Senator Fontana Announces Over $800K in School Safety & Security Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more