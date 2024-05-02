Legal History of Asian American Pacific Islander Experience in California

The state judicial branch's strategic plan includes the goal of Access, Fairness, Diversity, and Inclusion, where "The makeup of California’s judicial branch will reflect the diversity of the state’s residents."

According to the Judicial Council’s latest annual judicial demographics report, the number of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders has slowly increased over the last 18 years. As of Dec. 31, 2023, Asian Americans made up 9.8% of judges in California, compared to 4.4% in 2006, while Pacific Islanders made up 0.3% of judges in California, compared to 0.1% in 2006.

This May, California courts and the Judicial Council of California join the nation in recognizing Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

