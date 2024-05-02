Dongpo: Life in Poems Portrait of an artist in motion

MACAU, May 2 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau presents Dongpo: Life in Poems, a lyrical, contemporary dance exploring traditional Chinese aesthetics. Created by prolific Sino-American multi-artist Shen Wei, this movement and imagery display will be staged at CCM’s Grand Auditorium in two shows scheduled for 21 and 22 June.

Inspired on the life and writings of Song dynasty’s poet Su Dongpo, this contemplative, modern performance incorporates a multiplicity of artistic expressions. From visual effects and calligraphy to painting and tai chi, moving beyond historic precision, it conveys emotions and conflicts, travelling across the poet’s world. Revisiting ancient arts, impelled by a melodic merge of guqin and modern music conceived by leading Chinese-French composer Chen Qigang, this piece explores deep artistic roots, bringing poetry to life, offering a glimpse of cultural heritage, rendering homage to a most respected figure in Chinese history.

Recipient of a MacArthur Foundation grant and numerous distinctions, New York- based choreographer Shen Wei is also a dedicated painter, designer and filmmaker. Creator of visually striking work embedded with scenic elements, he devised the stylized vision of this show in collaboration with the China Oriental Performing Arts Group. Devoted to the diffusion of contemporary performing arts since its foundation, the company is widely known across the country, having thrived internationally in tours to prestigious venues, from New York’s Lincoln Centre to other iconic stages across continents.

Dongpo: Life in Poems conveys meaning through movement, rhythms and emotions, unveiling sensibilities, inviting the audience to spiritual bonding. Tickets will be on sale at various prices, with several discounts available, from 5 May (Sunday), at 10am at the Macao Ticketing Network. For further information and promotional offers, please visit www.icm.gov.mo and www.ccm.gov.mo. For enquiries contact +853 2840 0555.