Registrations for the lecture “From Concept to Construction: Deciphering Mecanoo’s Design Process” by Arch. Nuno Fontarra, are now open

MACAU, May 2 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the lecture “From Concept to Construction: Deciphering Mecanoo's Design Process” by renowned architect Nuno Fontarra, will be held on 17 May (Friday), at 7pm, in the Conference Room of the Macao Cultural Centre. Admission is free. All interested parties are welcome to register.

Nuno Fontarra, the lead architect of the architectural design team of the project of the New Macao Central Library and a partner of Mecanoo Architecten BV from The Netherlands, is mainly responsible for construction projects of municipal buildings. He has engaged in designing iconic buildings, including the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi and the Palace of Justice in Cordoba, Spain, with extensive experience in architectural design of public projects. The architect and his team have won several awards in cultural projects and competitions in Europe and Asia, including the design project of the Longgang Cultural Centre in Shenzhen. In the academic field, Nuno Fontarra has not only taught at the Delft University of Technology and the Piet Zwart Institute in Rotterdam but also the design studio of Soongsil University in Seoul in the spring semester.

In this lecture, Nuno Fontarra and the Mecanoo team will analyse the efforts and creativity required for the entire process of an architectural project, from the initial concept to the execution in a comprehensive and inspiring perspective, covering the development and refinement in various stages, and addressing the complex challenges that they faced through the construction process of large-scale architectural projects, as well as the strategies and solutions adopted.

The lecture will be held in English, with simultaneous interpretation in Cantonese and Portuguese. Individuals aged 16 or above who engage in or are interested in the architecture, engineering and urban planning are welcome to register from today until 12 May through the option “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web). If the number of registrants exceeds the number of places available, selection will be made by drawing lots, and successful applicants will be notified by SMS. Seating for the lecture is not assigned.

For more information about the lecture, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” or “IC Art” page on Facebook.