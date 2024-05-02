Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Murietta Grand Opening with 12 Days of Free Car Washes

Don't Drive Dirty with Quick Quack Car Wash!

Free Vacuums for Customers

Fast-Growing Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on May 6 and Free Washes from May 8 to May 19

After nearly 20 years and almost 100 locations, Quick Quack has continued to bring more than just clean cars and a fun brand to dozens of California communities”
— Travis Kimball, CXO of Quick Quack Car Wash
MURIETTA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest and fastest-growing chain of car washes in California, is giving away the top-tier car wash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate opening the doors on their newest car wash in Murrieta. The new location is the second in Murrieta and brings the total number of Quick Quack locations in California to 98.

The new car wash is located at 40640 California Oaks Road. In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will hold a special fundraiser on Monday, May 6th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit the Nigg family, who lost their former Marine, wife and mother, Diseree to cancer in March. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the official Grand Opening and receive the top “Ceramic Duck” wash package for a donation of any amount. Quick Quack will match donations from customers.

“After nearly 20 years and almost 100 locations, Quick Quack has continued to bring more than just clean cars and a fun brand to dozens of California communities” said Travis Kimball, Co-founder and CXO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean, and entertaining car wash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers and communities.”

Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation. In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $22.99 per month.

Quick Quack Car Wash Coming to Murrieta

About

Quick Quack Car Wash is “Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere.” Quick Quack has 230 locations in Utah, Texas, Arizona, California, and Colorado and is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. Quick Quack celebrates a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™ More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.

www.DontDriveDirty.com

