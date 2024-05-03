Miami-based Atelier DASHA debuts series of cross-cultural good luck charm art objects
DASHA presents limited edition crystalline resin interpretations of the eye, four-leaf clover, chai, and Hamsa symbolsMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami-based luxury atelier DASHA debuts with a series of bespoke good luck charm art objects. Using traditional amulets such as the eye, four-leaf clover, Chai, and Hamsa symbols, DASHA pays homage to the rich history of good luck charms across cultures. This new iteration of good luck charm sculptures by DASHA speaks to our universal desire for protection while embodying the symbolism of good fortune.
“We came up with the idea for DASHA out of a desire to create more hope and as a way to help others welcome luck and good fortune into their living spaces,” said founders Shana and Dan Benchetrit. “We believe in the power of symbolism to create a harmonious connection between art and positivity. These symbols are powerful reminders of who came before us and how these talismans have brought comfort, hope, and positivity to people across the world for centuries.Though different cultures embrace different symbols, we see good luck charms as inherently inclusive and an entryway for people to feel a sense of pride in their cultural heritage while bringing a symbol of protection into their homes.”
This enchanting collection of limited edition crystalline resin art objects are thoughtful homages to the past designed to bring solace, good fortune, and hope into the modern domestic space. DASHA promises a unique artistic experience, where luck takes shape and becomes an essential and positive presence in the lives of those who welcome its presence.
About DASHA:
DASHA is a luxury atelier of a series of bespoke good luck charm art objects. Using traditional amulets such as the eye, four-leaf clover, Chai, and Hamsa symbols, DASHA pays homage to the rich history of good luck charms across cultures. Dan and Shana Benchetrit are art and architecture professionals originally from Paris who have been married for 10 years and are based in Miami, Florida.
