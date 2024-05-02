Eastman Kodak Company First – Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Submit Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodak will host the First-Quarter 2024 Earnings call on Thursday, May 9th 2024, at 5:00 pm ET. Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Continenza and Chief Financial Officer David Bullwinkle will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors to discuss the financial results.

EVENT DETAILS

Title: Eastman Kodak Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Start Date: 05/09/2024

Start Time: 5:00 PM EST

AUDIO CONFERENCE DETAILS

Audience Conference Registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI164c58ac09e84d4485f2f83d3bc9c206


Media Contact:
Kurt Jaeckel, Kodak, +1 585-490-8646, kurt.jaeckel@kodak.com

Investor Contact:
Anthony Redding, Kodak, +1 585-724-4053, shareholderservices@kodak.com

