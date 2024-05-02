Minister Senzo Mchunu meets Gauteng municipalities to address water pollution, 6 May

Ministry of Water and Sanitation to meet with Gauteng municipalities to further engage on plans to address water pollution in the Upper Crocodile and Upper Vaal Rivers

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu together with Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala will meet with Cities of Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane, as well as Mogale City Local Municipality to engage on the plans to address pollution affecting the Upper Crocodile and Upper Vaal Rivers. The meeting will take place on 06 May 2024 at Centurion Lake Hotel in Centurion, Tshwane.

The discussions will address the performance and capacity of the municipalities’ wastewater treatment works, general catchment management that includes waste and stormwater management that have an impact on water quality.

The Upper Crocodile and Upper Vaal Rivers are highly polluted due to municipalities discharging wastewater into the rivers.

The Ministry held a meeting with the municipalities releasing effluent into the Vaal River on 12 April 2024, focusing among others on the measures to address invasive plants in the Upper Vaal resultant to pollution, and this will be a follow-up meeting.

High level plans from Water Services Authorities are expected to be presented.

A media briefing will be held immediately after the meeting.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 06 May 2024

Time: 08h30 – 13h00

Venue: Centurion Lake Hotel, Tshwane

For media confirmations please contact Nthabiseng Dhlamini on 082 878 6915 or dhlaminin@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Kamogelo Mogotsi

Spokesperson for the Ministry

Cell: 076 523 0085