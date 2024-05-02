Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival Announces Biggest Schedule In History of Popular Event
Festival Will Feature Welcome Celebration, Three Grand Tastings, Six Private Dining Experiences, New Masterclasses June 6 - 9, 2024EDGARTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Edgartown, MA) The Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival is back with its biggest and best lineup yet. Expanding on last year’s success, the 2024 MV Food & Wine Festival has been elevated in every way featuring a culinary star-studded lineup, a James Beard Foundation Dining Series collaboration, and an expansion of the lineup of events June 6 - 9 on Martha’s Vineyard.
Jonathan Waxman, Amanda Freitag, Jenner Tomaska, Caroline Schiff, David Standridge, and Joe Sasto, all renowned for their James Beard Award nods, Top Chef “chops,” and exceptional culinary artistry headline a lineup of more than 50 regional and Martha’s Vineyard based Chefs and Culinary influencers who will tease the tastebuds of the attendees of the Festival at private dinners and Grand Tasting events. Beyond the lineup, attendees will find a newly diverse range of experiences, built to allow for larger audiences than ever before.
The newly enhanced Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival features its Opening Night Reception, three themed Grand Tastings, and five exclusive dinners curated in collaboration with the James Beard Foundation featuring JBF and Top Chef alumni from around the country partnering with the finest chefs from the island. New to 2024, culinary celebrities and local experts will be holding Masterclasses, educating guests about everything from cheese making to the perfect cocktail and pasta-making techniques. Each event is sold separately. Tickets and Hotel/Ticket Packages for every event will go on sale Friday, May 10, 2024. Guests can save 10% on select events during the priority presale, which is underway now, at MVFoodandWine.com.
Opening Night: Celebrating the Island’s Best
The 2024 MV Food & Wine Festival will kick off Thursday, June 6th with an opening night reception at the Harbor View Hotel. Guests will enjoy breathtaking views of Edgartown Harbor as they welcome summer and indulge in the island’s best seafood feast, expertly paired with exquisite wines. VIP Packages are available. Tickets are expected to sell out fast for this event.
Grand Tastings:
Savor the Summer Friday afternoon on the lawn of the Winnetu as island chefs throw down the welcome mat with an evening no one will soon forget. From backyard barbecues to beachside picnics, guests can savor the summer bites that bring people back to the island year after year. It is a true celebration of the season.
Saturday afternoon it is time for Surf Meets Turf: A Culinary Showdown. Chefs will be blending surf and turf for a tasting every food lover has dreamt about. Farm and sea-to-table will be on full display at the Winnetu as chefs take the incredible bounty the island has to offer for a sizzling battle that promises something for everyone.
Sunday afternoon things will wrap up at the Winnetu with a mix of beachside indulgence and vineyard sophistication. The Beachside Bites and Vineyard Delights Grand Tasting will dazzle guests’ sophisticated taste buds with a fresh catch from the ocean and then awaken their inner child with an expertly handcrafted sweet treat.
VIP packages are available for all of the Grand Tastings, allowing for early entry into the event, access to the private VIP lounge area, exclusive bites and cocktails throughout the afternoon, and more.
Private Dining Experiences:
The 2024 MV Food & Wine Festival will feature a number of private dining experiences at top restaurants around the island. All of the private meals will pair an island chef with a celebrated guest chef from around the Northeast.
The private dinners will begin Friday, June 7th with a special treat at Edgartown’s Bettini. Executive Chef Juan Martinez is partnering with Iron Chef Amanda Freitag and James Beard 2024 Nominee for Best Chef Northeast David Standbridge for an unforgettable meal expertly paired with wines from Marciano Estate, where wine is something to take pleasure in, and to be passionate about. VIP packages are available for this dining experience and includes exclusive commemorative credential, a private tour of the kitchen and specially prepared welcome bites and drinks..
Also on Friday night, savor an evening of delectable bites at Sweet Life Cafe in Oak Bluffs. Executive Chef Hal Ryerson will show off what has made Sweet Life a must on everyone’s restaurant list in Oak Bluffs for the past seven years. He will be paired with Jenner Tomaska, 2024 Finalist for James Beard Foundation Best Chef, and Michelin-Star recipient for Chicago’s Esme. The meal will be paired with wine from Rombauer Vineyards.
Chef Zach Prifti will also be crafting a delicious meal at The Terrace in Edgartown on Friday night. Prifti will work with Guest Chef and Top Chef standout Joe Sasto and James Beard Foundation Award Winning Pastry Chef Caroline Schiff. The meal will be expertly paired with wines from Empson.
On Saturday, enjoy a delectable meal just steps from South Beach at The Dunes Restaurant at Winnetu Oceanside Resort as Executive Chef Richard Doucette partners with Daniel Bojorquez of the highly acclaimed La Brasa in Somerville, MA.
Just a few miles away, Chef Christian Thornton will be serving up his award-winning “global comfort food” in collaboration with 2016 James Beard Award Winning Best Chef: New York City and Top Chef Masters alumnus, Jonathan Waxman Saturday night at Edgartown mainstay Atria. Named one of the most romantic restaurants in the region by Boston.com, Atria is a can’t miss dining experience for MV Food & Wine faithful.
The fun doesn’t end there, with one more private dining experience to round out the weekend. Sunday morning, guests can experience a Tide to Table brunch at Bettini at the Harbor View Hotel. Executive Chef Juan Martinez will immerse diners in the coastal charm of Martha's Vineyard as they celebrate the freshest flavors of the sea.
Masterclasses
New to the MV Food & Wine Festival, several culinary experts have put together some incredible hands-on food experiences to try. Guests can learn firsthand from world-class artisans. Tickets for all of the Masterclass experiences are sold separately at MVFoodandWine.com.
Top Chef’s own Joe Sasto will help guests win over any dinner party with Mastering Pasta: Artisanal Techniques of Gnocchi Friday at the Harbor View Hotel. Learn to select ingredients, master techniques, and craft delicious pasta from scratch using minimal tools. Guests will get their hands dirty and leave inspired with new skills and recipes to delight friends and family at home. This event will feature wine from Empson & Co. After learning several techniques, guests will enjoy a lunch prepared by Chef Sasto.
The talented artisans behind Grey Barn in Chilmark will lead Mastering the Art of Cheese Making & the Perfect Pair on Friday at the Harbor View Hotel. Explore the rich depth of flavors as experts walk guests through the entire process from the cows in the field, to the cheese on the plate and educate them on the perfect pairing for each spread.
Saturday, embark on a coastal journey with Shucking 101: The Art of Oyster Mastery with Owners of Cottage City Oysters Dan and Gref Martiono. Journey out on LEEWARD’ Cottage City Oysters’ 31’ custom, open deck oyster farm tour boat and learn the history, process of growing oysters from sea to market. Led by owners Dan and Greg, indulge in freshly shucked oysters and immerse yourself in the rich heritage of these delectable mollusks while you sip on refreshing wine from Empson & Co. Upon docking at the end of your tour, guests will be served a take-away bite!
“The Cocktail Guru,” Jonathan Pogash, will host Pourfection: The Ultimate Cocktail Making Experience at the Harbor View Hotel Saturday. Neat, on the rocks, shaken, or stirred, this class will teach guests how to craft cocktails like a pro. Wow friends and family with new knowledge and insight into perfectly pairing cocktails and indulge in a few creations as well.
2024 MV Food & Wine Schedule:
Gala Grand Opening: Celebrating the Island’s Best
Thursday, June 6, 7:00 PM, Harbor View Hotel, 131 N Water St, Edgartown, MA
Master Class: Mastering Pasta: Artisanal Techniques of Gnocchi with Top Chef Alum, Joe Sasto
Featuring: Top Chef Alumnus Joe Sasto
With wine from Empson & Co
Friday, June 7, 12:00 PM, Harbor View Hotel
Grand Tasting: Savor the Summer
Friday, June 7, 2:00 PM, Winnetu Oceanside Resort, 31 Dunes Rd, Edgartown, MA
Master Class: Mastering the Art of Cheese Making & the Perfect Pair with The Grey Barn
Featuring: Experts from Grey Barn Farm
Friday, June 7, 3:00 PM Harbor View Hotel
Private Dining Experience: An Evening at Bettini
Expertly Crafted By: 2024 James Beard Award Finalist for Best Chef Northeast David Standridge, Iron Chef Amanda Freitag & Executive Chef Juan Martinez
With wine from Marciano Estate
Friday, June 7, 6:00 PM, Harbor View Hotel
Private Dining Experience: An Evening at Sweet Life Café
Expertly Crafted By: 2024 James Beard Award Finalist & Michelin-starred Chef Jenner Tomaska & Executive Chef Hal Ryerson
With wine from Rombauer Vineyards
Friday, June 7, 6:00 PM, Sweet Life Café, 63 Circuit Ave Oak Bluffs, MA
Private Dining Experience: An Evening at The Terrace
Expertly Crafted by: Top Chef Alumnus Joe Sasto, James Beard Award Winner Caroline Schiff & Executive Chef Zach Prifti
With wine from Empson & Co.
Friday, June 7, 6:00 PM, The Terrace, 27 Summer Street, Edgartown, MA
Master Class: Shucking 101: The Art of Oyster Mastery with owners Dan and Greg of Cottage City Oysters
Featuring: Dan and Gref Martiono, Cottage City Oysters
With wine from Empson & Co
Saturday, June 8, 10:00 AM, Owen Park Beach, 19 Owen Park Way, Vineyard Haven, MA
Grand Tasting: Surf Meets Turf: A Culinary Showdown
Saturday, June 8, 2:00 PM, Winnetu Oceanside Resort
Master Class: Pourfection: The Ultimate Cocktail Making Experience with The Cocktail Guru™ Jonathan Pogash
Featuring: The Cocktail Guru™ Jonathan Pogash
Saturday, June 8, 3:00 PM, Harbor View Hotel
Private Dining Experience: An Evening at Atria
Expertly Crafted By: 2016 James Beard Award for Best Chef: New York City, Chef Jonathan Waxman & Executive Chef Christian Thornton
Saturday, June 8, 6:00 PM, Atria, 137 Main Street, Edgartown, MA
Private Dining Experience: An Evening at The Dunes
Expertly Crafted By: Executive Chef Richard Doucette & Chef Daniel Bojorquez
Saturday, June 8, 6:00 PM, Winnetu Oceanside Resort
Private Dining Experience: Tide to Table Brunch at Bettini
Expertly Crafted By: Executive Chef Juan Martinez
With Wine from Marciano Estate
Sunday, June 9, 11:00 AM, Harbor View Hotel
Grand Tasting: Beachside Bites and Vineyard Delights
Sunday, June 9, 2:00 PM, Winnetu Oceanside Resort
The festival is a partnership between the Vineyard Arts and Culture Foundation, the producer of the popular Beach Road Weekend Music Festival in Vineyard Haven, Innovation Arts & Entertainment, an industry leader producing hundreds of unique live entertainment experiences annually across North America, and a21, leader in producing culinary events across the country, with shows in over 40 markets including Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Whiskies of the World Tour, Heritage Fire Tour and more.
A portion of the proceeds of all MV Food & Wine Festival events benefit James Beard Foundation's mission and programs. The James Beard Foundation is America’s preeminent authority on cuisine. Not only celebrating gastronomy but becoming a changemaker across the restaurant industry.
The 2024 MV Food & Wine Festival is sponsored in part by Angels & Cowboys, Astrolabe, Atelier, Atria, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc; Bettini, Cannonball, Cottage City Oysters, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, Dillon's Small Batch Distillers, Empson USA, Groth Vineyards & Winery, Harbor View Hotel, IrishAmerican Whiskey , J.Lohr Vineyards and Wines, Jackson Family Wines, Jeep, Lark Hotels, Marciano Estate, PSP Global Wines, Rombauer Vineyards, Shannon Family Wines, Share a Splash Wine Co., Sweet Life Café, The Dunes, The Terrace at the Charlotte Inn, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Tradewind Aviation, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila & Mixers, Twin Vines, Winnetu Oceanside Resort and Wölfe Cutlery.
About Vineyard Arts and Culture Foundation
The Vineyard Arts and Culture Foundation celebrates and promotes the Vineyard community through entertainment events that bring people together to share enriching cultural experiences. The Foundation proceeds, through grants and charitable giving, are invested in island organizations that advance the arts, education, and recreation on Martha’s Vineyard.
About Innovation Arts & Entertainment
For more than 20 years, iAE has played a pivotal role in transforming touring live entertainment. Annually, we host more than 700,000 guests, and promote more than 400 shows in more than 125 cities across North America. We are committed to innovation, artistry, and community, and leverage the power of our venue partners, leading touring attractions, an integrated booking process, premier ticketing practices and relentlessly creative marketing zeal, to create memorable moments that give the audiences across the continent a reason to smile.
About a21:
a21, formerly known as Agency 21 Consulting, is a full-service experiential marketing agency, specializing in event operations, production, corporate sales, and brand activations for live experiences. Founded in 2006, the agency's corporate offices are in Miami, New York, and London with satellite personnel in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Denver. a21’s portfolio includes internationally recognized events and festivals in South Florida and throughout the US: Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine and Food Festivals, Sunfest, Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival, The Seaglass Experience Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Heritage Fire and Whiskies of the World National Tours, AMP's suite of Art Fairs, the newly acquired International Wine & Spirits Competition, and more.
