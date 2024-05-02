LendKey and Member Student Lending Offering $20,000 in Student Scholarships
LendKey and Member Student Lending offer $20,000 in scholarships to help alleviate higher education costs and support high-achieving undergraduate students.
As advocates for empowering individuals through education, we're thrilled to help offer these scholarships, reinforcing our commitment to helping students achieve their academic goals.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendKey, the pioneer of digital network lending, and Member Student Lending, a leading network of credit unions offering private student loan and student loan refinance lending solutions, today announced they are offering $20,000 in college scholarships.
— Kara VanWert, Member Student Lending Board Chair
Ten merit-based $2,000 scholarships are available to members of the Member Student Lending CUSO eligible credit unions and are one-time awards for high-achieving undergraduate students studying at an accredited four-year college or university.
"As advocates for empowering individuals through education, we are thrilled to partner with LendKey in offering these scholarships, reinforcing our commitment to helping students achieve their academic goals," said Kara VanWert, Member Student Lending Board Chair and Chief Lending Officer at Veridian Credit Union.
Founder and CEO of LendKey Vince Passione added, "LendKey was founded to offer credit unions a better way to provide in-school private student loans and student loan refinancing, and our partnership with Member Student Lending on this scholarship program aligns with our commitment to supporting their members' educational aspirations."
Applications for the scholarships open today, May 1, at www.lendkey.com/scholarship and the deadline for applications is May 31, 2024. LendKey has partnered with a third party, Kaleidoscope, to manage the selection process using a standardized rubric to measure candidates’ community involvement, academic achievements, and other qualifications. Winners will be announced in July.
About LendKey:
LendKey is a financial technology firm and leader in providing network lending solutions to credit unions, community banks, and customers. LendKey works with clients by providing digital loan origination and servicing capabilities and delivering a loan trading marketplace platform for financial institutions and fintechs.
LendKey pioneered the concept of "digital lending networks," which harnesses the collaborative nature of community-based financial institutions to build standard lending programs for private student loans, student loan refinance, and home improvement loans. These programs utilize LendKey's lending-as-a-service platform to provide customer acquisition, online decisioning, loan origination, loan servicing, customer service, and back-office support.
ALIRO is LendKey's loan trading marketplace where financial institutions and other market participants can easily transact. Loans are offered for sale and purchased in either whole loan or fractional loan participation format, and the platform supports both one-time and forward-flow transactions. ALIRO delivers the technology, tools, and ongoing service that financial institutions need to evaluate, execute, and manage loan trades to optimize their balance sheet and risk, focusing on improving net interest income.
Since 2009, LendKey has empowered more than 350 financial institutions to offer competitive loan programs and increase their digital presence across various customer acquisition channels and marketplaces. Today, LendKey has helped its clients deploy over $6 billion in loans and services over $3 billion in consumer loans. Visit lendkey.com or JoinALIRO.com for more information.
