Capstreet’s Acquisition of PlanetBids Wins Houston-Based Private Equity Deal of the Year from ACG Houston

HOUSTON, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it was awarded Houston-Based Private Equity Deal of the Year by The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Houston. The award recognized Capstreet for its acquisition of PlanetBids, a provider of eProcurement software as a service (SaaS) solutions.



Capstreet acquired PlanetBids in June 2023 from founders Arpie and Alan Zavian. PlanetBids enables public and private organizations to improve visibility, save time, and reduce costs by electronically managing their procurement processes through a fast and frictionless modern interface.

“It is an honor to be recognized once again by the ACG, which has its pulse on Houston’s middle market deal community,” said Adrian Guerra, Partner at Capstreet. “Arpie and Alan played an essential role in making this a noteworthy deal. They were great partners, collaborative in getting it closed, and were in alignment with us on our vision for the company. We are optimistic that we can help PlanetBids take advantage of the increased demand for eProcurement, particularly as more government agencies look to invest in software platforms to improve efficiency.”

ACG Houston's 7th Annual Deal of the Year event, which took place on April 24th at the Houston Country Club, celebrates Houston's booming middle-market deal community. It honors the deals and dealmakers who drive middle-market growth and their success in generating job growth, capital formation, and the advancement of meaningful business relationships in the Houston community.

About ACG Houston

ACG Houston is the region’s premier association focused on middle market corporate growth. Our goal is to help business professionals in the M&A community do more business with the right partners. ACG Houston hosts a variety of events throughout the year to provide our local business leaders an opportunity to gain visibility and connect with people and ideas to strategically grow companies. To learn more or become a member visit www.acg.org/houston.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

Capstreet is not aware of the number of entrants surveyed for the award. Capstreet pays a fee for membership in the ACG Houston organization but did not pay a fee to receive this award. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Capstreet’s future performance. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as Capstreet. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to the award. ACG Houston is not affiliated with Capstreet.

