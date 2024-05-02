ML Tech Partners with Onramp Invest, a Securitize company, to Offer Multi-Factor Digital Asset Strategies to RIAs

Miami, FL., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ML Tech, a leading digital asset wealth management platform, today announced its partnership with Onramp Invest, a Securitize company and the turnkey digital asset management platform for financial professionals. Through this collaboration, ML Tech’s Multi-Factor Bitcoin and Ethereum models, designed to provide relevant coin exposure while reducing volatility and downside risk, are now available through Onramp’s Marketplace.



The ML Tech Multi-factor model uses standard variable selection and regularized regression techniques to generate a forecast using macroeconomic, market, and fundamental factors with a month-forward horizon. This model's long-only approach allows advisor clients access to a quantitative cryptocurrency trading strategy forecasted through fundamental factors like interest rates, economic indicators, blockchain activity, and past price data for related assets like Ethereum, equities, commodities, and FX rates. Overall, the goal of this strategy is to capture BTC and ETH price appreciation while reducing exposure during market declines to reduce drawdown.

"We believe our partnership with Onramp Investments will enable us to offer new and unique investment products in digital assets while providing a streamlined approach gaining exposure in the rapidly expanding asset class of cryptocurrency. For institutional investors such as RIAs looking for crypto exposure, ML Tech offers actively managed crypto strategies by a highly experienced quant team with deep expertise in digital asset investments. ML Tech is at the forefront in providing a sophisticated and fully systematic option for leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum with more to follow," said Leo Mindyuk, CEO and Co-founder of ML Tech.

“Access to digital asset strategies is crucial for advisors. As we enter the era of the professionalization of crypto, we want to arm RIAs with the most powerful models from industry leaders in the space, positioning them to evolve in a competitive market. Offering ML Tech’s comprehensive models is another step forward in that mission.” Eric Ervin, CEO of Onramp Invest, a Securitize company.

ML Tech provides sophisticated investors a number of different options depending on their geographical location and investment vehicle preference. In the US, RIAs can access select ML Tech strategies on the Onramp platform with more to come. US investors can also invest in ML Tech’s multi-strategy market-neutral fund offered by ARB Fund Management or CME Managed Futures strategy with Interactive Brokers and other FCMs (Futures Commission Merchants). Non-US investors can access ML Tech’s menu of quantitative trading strategies ranging from delta neutral, market neutral, and short-term momentum strategies on leading crypto exchanges, including Binance, OKX, and Bybit.

For more information on Onramp's platform for advisors and how to access the ML Tech Multi-Factor models, please visit https://onrampinvest.com/ml-tech/. To learn more about ML Tech, please visit mltech.ai.

About ML Tech

Founded in 2020, ML Tech is a non-custodial investment platform where investors can choose from a curated selection of fully systematic crypto trading strategies supported by ML Tech’s thorough risk management and reporting tools. Through its SMA and Fund offerings, ML Tech provides comprehensive solutions that bridge the gap between institutional investors and unique alpha opportunities only available in digital asset markets. For more information, please visit https://www.mltech.ai/.

About Onramp Invest

Onramp, a Securitize company, is a turnkey asset management solution that seamlessly connects financial professionals to tokenized alternative assets for their clients. Through Onramp, financial professionals can onboard clients to the digital asset investing ecosystem in minutes, directly invest in tokenized alternatives, view held-away accounts, and access an expanding library of funds, models, indices, and portfolio management services. For more information, please visit https://onrampinvest.com/. For more information on Securitize, visit https://securitize.io/.

