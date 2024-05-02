Sylvan Learning Center Names Susan Valverde As Brand President

Former Franchisee, Chief Franchise Operations Officer Set To Steward The Company Into New Chapter

DALLAS, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvan Learning, the supplemental and enrichment education brand with more than 45 years of experience, and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has promoted Susan Valverde from Chief Franchise Operations Officer to Brand President of the company, effective May 1. She will concentrate on implementing Sylvan’s operational strategy and driving profitable growth for its franchise owners. Her promotion comes as John McAuliffe, who has led Sylvan since 2016, retired on April 30.

“After 45 years in business, Sylvan is at a crucial juncture where we can honor how far we’ve come all while planning for sustainable growth and future innovations,” said Valverde. “I look forward to carrying on our legacy and stewarding the brand into our next chapter as an Unleashed Brands company.”

Valverde started her career with Sylvan as a franchise owner in 2002 and grew her footprint to three flagship centers, six satellite campuses and more than 70 school contracted sites across South Texas. As a franchise owner, her centers were recognized as top producing franchises and piloted numerous new programs and partnerships that have become foundational to the Sylvan ecosystem today.

“I credit my time as a franchise owner for every opportunity I’ve been given at Sylvan,” said Valverde. “I’ve lived the experience of our franchisees that I now support and carry that perspective with me into every leadership role and decision. They are the reason I’m so passionate about my career with Sylvan.”

In 2016, she sold her centers and stepped into the role of Vice President of Franchise Operations. A year later, she was promoted to Chief Franchise Operations Officer where she has stewarded the operational arm of the brand for the last several years.

“Susan's extensive experience and deep knowledge of Sylvan's operations position her to lead the company's journey into this next phase of growth,” said Michael Browning, Jr. Founder & CEO of Unleashed Brands. “Sylvan plays a pivotal role in the youth enrichment journey, and we firmly believe that Susan's leadership will propel Sylvan to new heights. We are excited for Susan to continue to strengthen our commitment of providing exceptional opportunities for children to learn, play, and grow from infancy through their transition to college or the workforce.”

Sylvan Learning has been transforming how students learn for over four decades. The company’s proven tutoring approach and advanced technology-based curriculum are designed to give each student a personalized, trackable plan to achieve their educational goals and to succeed in school and life.

For more information, visit: SylvanLearning.com or SylvanFranchise.com.

ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING:

With more than 45 years of experience and more than 710 points of presence, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan’s proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit: SylvanLearning.com or SylvanFranchise.com.

ABOUT UNLEASHED BRANDS

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Sylvan Learning and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

