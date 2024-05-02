Hint Health Announces 8th Annual Hint Summit, the Leading DPC Innovation Conference

As one of the largest gatherings of the Direct Primary Care movement in the US, the three-day event brings together Direct Primary Care enthusiasts, pioneers, and innovators to grow the Direct Care movement.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hint Health , the leading digital health company dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the Direct Primary Care (DPC) movement, has announced details for its 8th annual Hint Summit . The event will take place September 27-28 at Infinity Park Event Center in Denver, CO, with acclaimed Pediatric Physician and Founder of Frontier Pediatric Care Dr. Phil Boucher at the helm as emcee. One of the largest gatherings of Direct Primary Care providers in the country, the Summit is considered the premier event for innovation and growth in the DPC industry, attended by physicians, healthcare administrators, benefits advisors, technology innovators, and other related professionals.

Direct Primary Care began as a grassroots movement in the early 2000s as physicians were not satisfied with being beholden to insurance company mandates. The DPC model is an innovative, patient-focused alternative to fee-for-service healthcare, improving access to patients with a simple, affordable membership fee, often as low as $70 per month in exchange for enhanced communication with their personal physician, extended visits, and personalized, comprehensive care. Addressing issues like physician burnout, patient dissatisfaction, and increasing employer costs, DPC cuts insurance out of the equation and puts the doctor-patient relationship at the forefront.

Interest in DPC has not only increased among clinicians and patients, but also employers and insurance brokers, as Employer sponsors offering a DPC benefit increased by 800% from 2017 to 2022 — and for good reason. DPC makes it easier for employees to access primary care on a regular basis, thereby increasing utilization, which results in less visits to expensive sites of care such as specialists, urgent care, emergency departments, and inpatient hospitals. Preventative care and any health issues can be addressed early on at the office of a DPC clinician, often at no additional charge.

In its eighth year, Hint Summit 2024 will focus on the theme of “Elevating Healthcare: DPC’s Climb to Mainstream,” providing a foundation for DPC Clinicians of all shapes and sizes, industry leaders, stakeholders, and ecosystem partners to forge a path to bring DPC across the threshold of mainstream healthcare. Expanding from the format of past years, Hint Summit 2024 will center around two discussion tracks: Practice Thrive, and DPC Elevation. The Practice Thrive Track will provide talks, panels and case studies by peer experts that discuss challenges and solutions to growing and scaling a DPC practice for success, while the DPC Elevation Track will provide talks, panels and case studies by innovators and pioneers that discuss challenges and solutions around scaling DPC to compete with mainstream healthcare.

“At Hint Summit '24, we're elevating healthcare by bringing together the brightest minds in Direct Primary Care. From thought-provoking discussions to practical workshops, this event is a catalyst for much-needed change in the healthcare landscape," says Zak Holdsworth, CEO & Co-Founder of Hint Health.

Hint Summit ‘24 will feature keynote speakers who are influential advocates for healthcare transformation:

Dr. Thom A. Mayer, MD, Medical Director for the NFL Players Association, Executive Vice President of Leadership for LogixHealth, Founder of BestPractices, Inc.

Ted James, MD, MHCM, FACS, Chief, Breast Surgical Oncology, Medical Director, Linsey BreastCare Center, Vice Chair, Faculty Dev. & Academic Affairs, Faculty, Harvard Executive Education, Associate Professor of Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center,

Zak Holdsworth , Co-founder and CEO of Hint Health





The extensive speaker lineup is still being curated, with confirmed participants including:

Dr. Jade Norris, Family Physician & Founder, NSPIRE Primary Care

Matt Ohrt, Co-Founder Self Fund Health

Neer Patel, Founder Virtuous Benefits & Co-founder DirectMed DPC

Kenneth Qiu, MD, Founder, EuDoc Direct Primary Care

Aimee Leidich, Head of Operations, Hint Health

Dave Cameron, MD, Pure Family Medicine & CMO, Hint Connect





Discussion topics will run the gamut of building a more sustainable DPC ecosystem, such as Forging Healthy DPC Communities at the Local Level, Best Practices When Adding New Services/Membership Types to Your DPC, and The Big Tent of DPC: How to Think About New Types of Direct Care Clinics.

Hint Summit continues to expand each year, with over 92% of industry leaders who attended Hint Summit last year reporting valuable content and insights. Tickets to Hint Summit ‘24 are available on the event website . Discounted registration and scholarships are available for Medical residents and students.

For more information about Hint Summit, visit summit.hint.com .

About Hint Health

Hint Health is the leading digital health company dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the Direct Primary Care (DPC) movement. With a mission to power direct care and make it the new standard, Hint’s technology powers thousands of clinics and networks across the nation providing care for over a million members. Hint also produces Hint Summit , the leading DPC innovation conference and supports Hint Connect , a curated national network of independent DPC clinics.

Founded in 2013 by Zak Holdsworth and Graham Melcher, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more visit hint.com .

Attachment

Alex George Hint Health 8318010594 alexgeorge@hint.com