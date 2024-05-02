Guardian Recovery Announces the Launch of a New Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program in New Brunswick
Guardian Recovery Announces the Launch of a New Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program in New BrunswickNEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Recovery is excited to announce the opening of a new Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program (MH-IOP) in New Brunswick. This innovative program is designed to meet the unique needs of individuals battling a range of mental health disorders, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and bipolar disorder.
"Our new Mental Health IOP is set to revolutionize how we approach outpatient care," said Adrienne Buchanan, Clinical Lead at Guardian Recovery New Brunswick Counseling Center. "With a combination of evidence-based therapies and innovative treatment modalities, we are poised to deliver comprehensive psychiatric services that restore and invigorate our clients' lives."
The program will offer flexible scheduling options to accommodate the varying needs of its clients, including hybrid options that blend in-person and virtual care. Clients will have access to psychiatric evaluations, individual and group therapy sessions, and holistic services. The treatment modalities include Music Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills, and more.
We deeply understand that each person's journey is unique, so our program is designed to be highly adaptable. Whether clients opt for in-person or virtual sessions, our primary aim is to provide unwavering support tailored to their specific clinical needs," explained Amanda Hilzer, Executive Director.
Additionally, the program will leverage local community resources to support clients' recovery journeys. Collaborations with local food pantries, prevention links, and potentially equine-assisted learning are among the community-based support options being explored.
Our Integration with community resources is a cornerstone of our approach, allowing us to offer a more comprehensive recovery plan," Buchanan added. "These partnerships are instrumental in creating a supportive network that our clients can depend on."
The new Mental Health IOP in New Brunswick is poised to begin once all licensing and facility preparations are finalized. "We eagerly anticipate the launch and are committed to providing a vital service to the community. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we meet the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of our clients," Hilzer concluded.
For more information about the new Mental Health IOP and Guardian Recovery, please visit our website.
Donald Prince
Guardian Recovery
+1 561-573-9944
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube