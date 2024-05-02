‘Unissued Diplomas’: exhibition telling stories of Ukrainian students killed in the war opens in Chisinau

An exhibition featuring the stories of 40 Ukrainian students killed in the fight for their country’s freedom has opened in the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

The exhibition – titled ‘Unissued Diplomas’ – honours the memory of Ukrainian students who will never graduate because their lives were taken by the Russian invasion, and aims to remind the world about the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine and the price Ukrainians pay daily in their fight for freedom.

“For me, this exhibition is deeply moving because it is impossible not to be touched by the sight of so many young lives destroyed by Russia’s unjustified military aggression in Ukraine,” Jānis Mažeiks, the European Union Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, said. “These students had dreams that were ultimately shattered. They were not only fighting for the independence of their country but also for European values.”

Since its international launch in 2023, the ‘Unissued Diplomas’ exhibition has been shown in 24 countries and hosted by over 110 universities worldwide.

Throughout April and May 2024, the ‘Unissued Diplomas’ exhibition will be shown across Moldova, as part of public events and in several universities across the country, including Moldova State University (Chișinău, Mateevici Street 60), “Alecu Russo” State University of Bălți (Pushkin Street 38), and “Bogdan Petriceicu Hașdeu” State University of Cahul (Independenței Square 1).

