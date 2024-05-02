EU triples EURIZON budget, allowing 324 Ukrainian scientists to pursue their research

The European Commission today announced it was tripling the initial budget of the EURIZON Fellowship Programme to €4.5 million under Horizon Europe.

The programme is expected to have significant positive impacts on the work of Ukrainian researchers, including the opportunity to restart their projects, conduct cutting-edge research, establish stable contact with international partners, and broaden research dissemination despite the ongoing war.

The Fellowship Programme will also allow them to reduce stress, help solve family difficulties, access foreign university libraries, retain IT specialists, and identify trends and best practices in public management.

In total, 65 projects, including 324 Ukrainian scientists, will benefit from the Fellowship Programme. Some have already begun their activity, with the last group of projects receiving their grants and starting as of 1 May.

The projects will carry out their research in all scientific domains and will be conducted in collaboration with European Research Infrastructures.

Initially, the EU-funded EURIZON project launched the Fellowship Programme ‘Remote Research Grants for Researchers from Ukraine’ in April 2023, aiming to offer short-term fellowships lasting 6 or 12 months to 90 vulnerable researchers, with a budget of €1.5 million. But to meet the high demand for this call, the Commission decided to triple the initial allocated budget.

Find out more

Press release