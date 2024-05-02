Major Ed Pulido selected as Top Military and CEO of the Year by IAOTP
Major Ed Pulido honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major Ed Pulido, Co-founder of John Daly-Major Ed Heart of a Lion Foundation, Purple Heart Recipient, Entrepreneur, Public Speaker, Military Analyst, Author, Corporate Ambassador, was recently selected as Top Military and CEO of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over two decades of experience, Major Ed Pulido, U.S. Army (Ret.) is the Co-Founder and CEO of the John Daly – Major Ed Heart of a Lion Foundation which provides mental, physical and wellness support to our nation’s children and Americas Veterans. Additionally, he was a Sr. VP and military Ambassador for the Folds of Honor Foundation, a Veteran’s charity which provides the spouses and children of the fallen and wounded educational scholarships. He is also a founding member of Warriors for Freedom Foundation, a leadership institute focused on the mental, physical and wellness support of our wounded Veterans and their families. Major Pulido is also a Commercial Escrow Manager for First American Title as well as a Founder of Warrior Nation, a movement focused on the rights of liberty, freedom and patriotism with an autobiography entitled Warrior for Freedom: Challenge, Triumph and Change, The Major Ed Pulido Story.
Prior to his career, Major Pulido earned a degree in Military Science, Marketing, and Criminal Justice as well as a Master’s degree in Logistics Management/Human Relations from the military. He attained the Rank of Major in his 19-year military career and on May 16, 2005, was medically retired from the United States Army. On the 17th of August 2004, he hit an Improvised Explosive Device (I.E.D) or roadside bomb while serving with the Coalition Military Assistance Training Team under the command of General David Petraeus. Due to the extensive injuries to his left knee, doctors had to amputate his left leg on October 1, 2004. For his heroism and valor on that August day, the President of the United States along with General David Petraeus awarded Major Pulido the Bronze Star with Valor, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, and Joint Service Commendation and Achievement Medals.
Throughout his illustrious career, Major Pulido has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He received the prestigious National Quarterback Club Legacy Award, Oklahoma Top 40 Hispanic Heritage Award, Disabled American Veteran of the Year Award, HeartLine Festival of Hope Award for Suicide Prevention, the Hero’s award from the American Red Cross, the Reaching our City Award, OKC Thunder/Devon Energy Community Hero Award, and the Daughters of the American Revolution Veteran patient Award. Additionally, he received the Valley Forge Freedom Foundation Award for national and state level service and the Tuskahoma Brown Miller Award for outstanding leadership. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Military and CEO of the Year.
In addition to his successful career, Major Pulido has been a national and global spokesperson for First American Title, Acadia HealthCare, Department of Defense and VA Real Warriors National Campaign and is on the State Board of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services with a mission to address the mental health needs of returning service members, Veterans and their families.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Major Ed Pulido for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Major Pulido attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife of 32 years, Karen, and his daughters Kaitlin and Kinsley. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://www.majored.org/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
