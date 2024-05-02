Thumzup® to Support Westside Classics Car Club Cinco de Mayo Fiesta in Venice Beach, CA, on May 5, 2024

Los Angeles, CA , May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is thrilled to announce it will exhibit and support the Westside Classics Car Club Cinco de Mayo Fiesta in Venice Beach, CA on May 5, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM PT. Presented in collaboration with the Venice Recreation Center, the event welcomes community members and car enthusiasts to celebrate the beauty and history of classic cars against the backdrop of iconic Venice Beach scenery.



“Thumzup is committed to empowering our community’s local creative minds and go-getters, and we’re excited to witness their success,” commented Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “We want Venice residents to know there’s an opportunity to earn money by promoting many local businesses that they love, all while soaking up the amazing energy of this vibrant event.”

The Thumzup mobile app, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

Westside Classics Car Club Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

1800 Ocean Front Walk

Venice, CA. 90291

May 5, 2024

9:00 AM to 4:00 PM PT

For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment